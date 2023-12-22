Kennedy Centre Belfast Makes Announcement as it Welcomes New Tenants

Kennedy Centre Belfast has announced a seven per cent Year on Year increase in footfall during 2023. The news comes as the popular shopping destination welcomes new tenants, CCU and Andersonstown School of Music, to its West Belfast premises.

A successful 2023 has also seen numerous tenants commit to bigger units, with others committing to the Centre’s Scheme and signing new leases, meaning that the site is currently 100 per cent occupied.

Christmas 2022 saw Tim Hortons and Party Box Pixies open at the Kennedy Centre Belfast and both businesses have since enjoyed a buoyant year.

Kennedy Centre Belfast

2023 has seen tenants Truly Fare, Family Entertainment, and Sweets N Treats commit to bigger units. It has also seen tenants, Subway, Banjaxed Country Fried Chicken, Boots, O’Neills and Cityvets, resign leases with Kennedy Centre Belfast for a minimum of 5 years. Card Factory, Funky Monkeys and O2 have also recommitted to the Centre.

CCU’s Shauna Milnes says, “It is a pleasure to take up residency at Kennedy Centre Belfast. We are here to serve the people of West Belfast and to look after their financial needs.

”Kennedy Centre Belfast has been at the very heart of this area, serving as a community hub as well as a shopping complex for over 30 years, and as such, is very much aligned with our values.

“We anticipate a long and fruitful relationship in the years to come.”

Charging station network, Ionity, is currently completing the installation of 12 new 350 KW Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at Kennedy Centre Belfast. The chargers, which will be the first of their kind in NI, will be in operation from February 2024.

John Jones, Manager at Kennedy Centre Belfast, adds, “We are delighted to announce a successful year at Kennedy Centre Belfast and to welcome our new tenants, CCU and Andersonstown School of Music.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in footfall post pandemic, along with a 7 per cent Year on Year increase in 2023. This is in no small part due to the efforts of our many fantastic traders.

”We have a great relationship with all of our traders and would like to extend our thanks to those who have renewed their commitment to us this year, along with those who have chosen to avail of our larger units.

“As 2023 draws to a close, we would like to wish our staff, traders and customers a very Merry Christmas as we look forward to an equally prosperous 2024.”

Retail and leisure development, Kennedy Centre, is based on Belfast’s Falls Road. Home to over 45 stores and services, ranging from fashion and beauty to entertainment and dining, the complex also houses an 8-screen digital cinema operated by Omniplex on its first floor. Kennedy Centre is open seven days a week with over 800 free car parking spaces including 43 designated disabled and 57 family zones (both surface and underground).

For more information visit the website: www.kennedycentre.co.uk