JN Wine launches new offering Ode To Joy

JN Wine has announced the launch of a delicious provencal rosé, Ode To Joy, inspired by Beethoven’s famous symphony.

Produced at Chateau Vignelaure and wrapped in a label painted by top Irish artist Kathryn Callaghan, Ode To Joy has been organically produced from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsault, Grenache and Syrah.

Salmon in colour with tones of raspberry, redcurrant and yellow peach flavours, this is sure to be a hit as we welcome in the summer months and will be available in good independent wine shops throughout Ireland.

JN Wine has revealed that this new offering is a celebration of hope and has declared that all profits from the wine will go towards supporting YouthAction NI’s Rainbow Lights, a new charity project specifically designed to nurture creativity, confidence and joy to young people living with mental and physical disabilities.

Founded in County Down in 1977, the prestigious company will work with the Northern Ireland Rainbow Lights an inclusive, accessible and high quality theatre based training for any young person, no matter their ability or experience. Using the magic of performing arts in the unique genre of sensory theatre to allow young people living with disabilities a space to create, to engage & to have fun.

James Nicholson, Managing Director, JN Wine, said: “We are extremely excited to unveil Ode To Joy as a celebration of brighter times ahead and we are sure that it will be very well received.

JN Wine recognise this past year or so has been extremely challenging for many charities and organisations, and therefore the services they provide to those who need it most, has been detrimentally impacted.

It was important to us, when launching this new label, that it had a confident message of optimism and happiness behind it, and we are delighted that the profits from the sales of this beautiful offering will provide crucial support to those most vulnerable.”

Artist Kathryn Callaghan said, “As the name suggests, this painting, which is now the label for Ode To Joy, was inspired by joy and happiness, and the elegant fresh flavours of the Ode to Joy provencal rosé. The label is bursting with colour and energy to echo the intense flavours of the wine. The wine is a pleasure to drink, and I hope that the print will bring more happiness into peoples’ homes, while at the same time, raising funds for the amazing work of local charity Youth Action NI”.