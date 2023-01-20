Jet2holidays awarded Feefo Platinum Trusted Service accolade again

Jet2holidays has been recognised yet again by customers for delivering exceptional customer service and awarded the coveted Platinum Trusted Service Award for 2023 by Feefo, one of the UK’s biggest online review platforms.

The UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Canary Islands and Mediterranean has once again won the Platinum Trusted Service Award, for consistently providing outstanding levels of quality and service to customers over the past five years – winning the prestigious Gold Trusted Service Award for each of those years.

To receive the Platinum Trusted Service Award, companies need to demonstrate this consistently excellent service by winning a Gold Trusted Service Award for at least three consecutive years, and show dedication to going above and beyond to deliver high levels of customer experience.

By following a link on the booking confirmation when they book a package holiday with Jet2holidays, customers can leave a rating out of five for the service provided on Feefo. After achieving a score of 4.6 out of 5 from over 600 reviews over the last 12 months, the company was awarded the Gold Trusted Service Award for the fifth year running, and automatically received the Platinum Trusted Service Award accolade.

On Feefo, customers of Jet2holidays have plenty of praise, with comments including:

“Rang to book a holiday for May 2023. Excellent service. Staff brilliant. Nothing too much trouble.”

“Have been booking holidays with Jet2 for 10 years, before Covid two holidays each year. Always friendly efficient service. Would not even consider another company.”

“Everything Jet2 do is first rate, from their friendly helpful booking staff to their reps they are for me the benchmark for package holidays. Try them you will not be disappointed.”

“This is the 2nd holiday we have booked with Jet2 for next year but have had two holidays this year and one more to go later this year. With all the problems experienced with some airlines I can honestly say we have had no complaints with the Jet2 service at all. Happy days – well done Jet2!”

“Amazing service and customer service is the best. Great prices and wouldn’t book with anyone else.”

The company’s industry leading customer service has seen them continue to be awarded with many prestigious awards, with Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award being the latest in a long list of accolades for Jet2holidays. This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com was also recognised by Feefo and received a Trusted Service Award, for customer service.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Receiving a Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award demonstrates that we provide exceptional customer service and go above and beyond to provide outstanding levels of quality to customers. The fact that this award is as a result of several hundreds of positive reviews from paying customers makes it an even greater achievement and is a real stamp of approval. It clearly shows that we are doing right by customers and gives new and existing customers the confidence to book with us, knowing they are in safe hands. Our team is extremely proud to have received this independent seal of excellence and it is testament to their ongoing hard work and unwavering commitment. We are looking forward to a successful and busy year ahead, taking millions of happy holidaymakers on holiday and demonstrating why we continue to win awards for our industry leading customer service.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com