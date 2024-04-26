Jet2.com named Best Airline at Major European Aviation Awards Ceremony

Leisure airline Jet2.com has been named Best Airline at the prestigious Routes Europe 2024 Awards.

The awards, regarded as one of the key accolades in European aviation, took place on April 23rd at Routes Europe 2024 at Aarhus in Denmark. The awards bring together key figures from the industry to celebrate excellence in aviation, as well as outstanding achievements in the industry.

Jet2.com was recognised by judges for its sustainable and responsible growth which has been driven by new routes, including more than 40 new routes for Summer 24. Judges commended the UK’s third largest airline for fleet growth and the launch of new UK airport bases, Liverpool John Lennon and Bournemouth Airports, which means the company will operate from 12 UK bases in Summer 25.

The airline was also praised for its partnership approach to working with airport and tourism partners, as well as for offering customers unrivalled choice and flexibility. Judges also recognised Jet2.com’s industry-leading customer satisfaction scores, something the airline has repeatedly won high-profile accolades, such as Which? Travel Brand of the Year, for.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award which recognises Jet2.com’s strength and success, as well as our industry-leading approach to supporting and working with airport and destination partners.”

He added: “The Routes Awards are truly global, so this accolade is outstanding evidence of the success of our business, our relentless focus on customer service, and our continued commitment to building long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships with airports and destinations.”

