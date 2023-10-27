Jet2.com celebrates 20 years in Prague

On 26th October 2003, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Prague from Leeds Bradford Airport, and two decades later the leading leisure airline is celebrating 20 years of operating award-winning flights to Prague.

Since 2003, when Jet2.com operated just one route to Prague, the company has enjoyed tremendous growth, both through Jet2.com and the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks Jet2CityBreaks, with 2.5 million customers having travelled to the destination.

Today, the companies operate to Prague from ten of their UK bases – Belfast International (Christmas Markets only), Birmingham, Bristol (Christmas Markets only), East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted (Christmas Markets only), Manchester and Newcastle International and have 360,000 seats on sale.

This means customers and independent travel agents have unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to the Czech Republic’s capital city.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and package holidays, customers can experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks win high-profile accolades, such as Which? Recommended Provider.

Jet2.com in Prague

Customers travelling to Prague can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks, available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage and a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience Prague.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 20 years since we started operating to Prague, when we had just one route on sale. Today, we operate an enormous programme with unrivalled frequency to Prague from the UK and have flown millions of customers to this magnificent destination.

“Such growth and success over the last two decades would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in the Czech Republic, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners.

“As we continue to grow and take more customers to Prague on our award-winning flights and holidays, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Katarína Hobbs, Director of Czech Tourism UK & Ireland, added: “We are thrilled to extend our congratulations to Jet2.com on their 20th anniversary of flying to Prague. This remarkable milestone is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering enduring connections. We look forward to continuing our prosperous partnership, creating unforgettable memories for tourists to this captivating destination.”

Mr. Jiri Pos, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Prague Airport, said: “We value the 20-years close cooperation and long-term growth of Jet2.com operations to Prague as proved also by the new direct service from East Midlands starting this winter, as well as the confirmed new route from Edinburgh to be launched during the 2024 Winter season. Jet2.com will thus assure a direct connection from ten of its eleven UK bases either in a form of a pre-Christmas flights or proper year-round service.

“It is our pleasure and honour to share joint achievements with Jet2.com such as developing air connections, successful marketing campaigns, and satisfied passengers on Jet2.com routes to/from Prague.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or https://www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks