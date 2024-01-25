Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to lead the way for customer satisfaction in major study 

The latest Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) has once again ranked Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as industry leaders, and as amongst the very best companies in the UK for delivering outstanding customer service.

Published by The Institute of Customer Service, the January 2024 UKCSI has placed Jet2holidays joint 6th out of more than 200 major brands and organisations for customer service.

The UK’s largest tour operator achieved a score of 84.2, making it the only company in the ‘Tourism’ sector to appear in the top ten highest rated organisations for customer service. The average tourism company scored 79.6.

Jet2.com was also highly rated, achieving a customer satisfaction score of 83.5 and coming in at number 11 in the list of top companies for customer service. With the national transport average being 71.7, Jet2.com’s score makes it the top-ranked ‘Transport’ company in the report and the only airline to appear in the top 50 list of organisations.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been published by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008. It is based on the experiences and relationships that more than 10,000 customers have had with over 200 organisations in 13 different types of sectors.

Over 25 different metrics, such as employee professionalism, product/service quality, ease of dealing with an organisation, ethical behaviour, and complaint handling are factored into the results to reveal the companies with the best customer service across the UK. The measures in the UKCSI reflect the priorities customers have identified as the most important attributes of customer experience and include measures of customer effort and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised once again by the Institute of Customer Service as the leading airline and tour operator when it comes to delivering fantastic customer service.

“With so many people looking to get away on their holidays this year and take advantage of our award-winning customer service, we can assure everyone we will be continuing the same approach that has enabled us to achieve this prestigious accolade.

“To consistently meet these standards, it takes a dedicated team of brilliant colleague who work tirelessly to ensure we deliver our industry-leading customer service. This acknowledgment is testament to their hard work and dedication that goes into ensuring every customer feels like a VIP when they travel on their flights and holidays with us.”

For further information on the study, please visit: https://www.instituteofcustomerservice.com/research-insight/ukcsi/