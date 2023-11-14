Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce another huge expansion for Summer 24

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced another major expansion for Summer 24, after putting more flights and holidays on sale in the late summer season to 24 sunshine favourites in Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece from across eight UK airports.

In response to holidaymakers flocking to book some late summer sun, the UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline have added almost 70,000 extra seats for Summer 24 to Lanzarote, Dubrovnik, Fuerteventura, Heraklion (Crete), Ibiza, Kalamata, Costa de Almeria, Gran Canaria, Menorca, Palma (Majorca), Reus, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Tenerife, Zante, Izmir, Malaga, Alicante, Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Faro (Algarve), Girona and Kos.

With customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel later in the summer season, the new flights have been added between late September and early November 2024, and provide even more choice for late summer.

The extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports – Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

The additional flights and holidays on sale per base include

Belfast International Airport – additional services added to Ibiza in October, and Tenerife, Reus and Lanzarote in October and November.

– additional services added to in October, and and in October and November. Birmingham Airport – extra capacity added to Palma (Majorca) in September, Menorca and Kalamata in September and October, Dubrovnik, Ibiza and Heraklion (Crete) in October, Antalya in October and November, and Rhodes in September, October and November.

– extra capacity added to in September, and in September and October, and in October, in October and November, and in September, October and November. East Midlands Airport – additional services added to seven destinations – Reus in September and October, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Zante and Menorca in October, Palma (Majorca) in September, October and November and Tenerife in October and November.

– additional services added to seven destinations – in September and October, and in October, in September, October and November and in October and November. Edinburgh Airport – Summer 24 expansion to ten destinations. This includes extra services to Corfu, Dubrovnik, Dalaman, Kos, Palma (Majorca) and Rhodes in October, Malaga and Faro (Algarve) in October and November, and Alicante and Bodrum in

– Summer 24 expansion to ten destinations. This includes extra services to and in October, and in October and November, and and in Glasgow Airport – additional services to Menorca, Palma (Majorca), Reus, Tenerife, Izmir, Alicante, Bodrum, Dalaman, Crete (Heraklion), Ibiza, Rhodes and Zante in October, Malaga in October and November, and Faro (Algarve) in

– additional services to and in October, in October and November, and in Leeds Bradford Airport – expanded Summer 24 programme to five destinations, including additional capacity to Ibiza and Zante in October, and Reus, Tenerife and Girona in October and

– expanded Summer 24 programme to five destinations, including additional capacity to and in and and and Manchester Airport – extra capacity added to nine destinations for Summer 24, including extra services to Halkidiki in September, Costa de Almeria in September and October, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Kalamata, Reus and Zante in October, and Gran Canaria in October and November

extra capacity added to nine destinations for Summer 24, including extra services to in September, in September and October, and in October, and in October and November Newcastle International Airport – additional services to six destinations, including Ibiza and Reus in September and October, Palma (Majorca), Zante and Menorca in October, and Fuerteventura in October and November.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for Summer 24.

“With even more choice and flexibility to 24 sun destinations, we are giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays. By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com