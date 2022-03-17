Jet2 big winners at prestigious Globe Awards

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays were the big winners at the first Travel Weekly Globe Awards to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic, scooping four awards at the prestigious event.

For the sixth consecutive time, Jet2holidays was awarded Best Short-Haul Operator, and the UK’s leading tour operator to many destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands was also recognised for its partnership approach to working with independent travel agents by winning the Best Trade Sales Team of the Year and Best Trade-Friendly Brand awards.

Globe Awards

These accolades celebrate Jet2holidays’ award-winning trade team and their commitment to supporting independent travel agents throughout the pandemic, as well investing in independent travel agency partners to help them drive business growth.

Adding to the award collection, leading leisure airline Jet2.com beat a number of other well-known airlines to be named the Best Short-Haul Airline by UK travel agents for the ninth time in ten years.

The Travel Weekly Globe Awards are widely acknowledged in the travel industry and recognise the best companies and individuals in a range of sectors as voted for by travel agents. This year’s awards were based on tens of thousands of votes from frontline travel agents who recognised the suppliers who had done the most to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays, said: “The Travel Weekly Globe Awards celebrate the very best in travel, with this year’s event showcasing the companies that truly care about working with independent travel agents. We are honoured to have won four awards and we would like to thank our independent travel agency partners, not only for voting for us, but for their continued support and partnership.

“With travel returning to normal, 2022 is the year that international travel bounces back strongly and our partnership to success approach has never been as important to us. We are looking ahead with real confidence and our partnership approach continues to be at the heart of everything we do.”