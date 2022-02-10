Jet2 announces new apprenticeship roles

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are marking National Apprenticeship Week (7th-13th February) by announcing the expansion of their apprenticeship programmes and revealing that they have more than 70 new apprentice positions available in 2022.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist are recruiting over 70 new apprentices this year, as part of an expansion of their nationwide apprenticeship programmes.

The expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ apprenticeships now cover more areas of the businesses, including Legal, Customer Services, Procurement and HR, and will be spread across Jet2.com’s ten UK bases – Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted, and Newcastle, as well as its Head Office in Leeds.

Apprenticeship positions are also available in Engineering, Admin, Finance, Software Development, Analytics, Marketing, and IT, giving apprentices the opportunity to gain practical work experience, essential skills, and a professional qualification all while they earn.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays currently have over 50 apprentices in training, ranging from Level 3 to Level 7 (Master’s Degree), across the businesses in areas such as Engineering, IT, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Ground Operations. This expansion of their apprenticeship programmes for this year ensures that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays employs a highly motivated team with the skills the companies need to support their growth.

This year will also see the companies’ first apprentices completing their qualifications with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. The first Software Development Technician apprentice, Elliott Wilson, has recently completed his qualification. A further two Software apprentices, and Jet2.com’s first OCC apprentice will also complete over the next few months. In addition, later this year Jet2.com’s first cohort of Engineering Apprentices complete their training after four years studying at the Jet2.com Hangar at Manchester Airport.

Caitlin Allcock, from Manchester, is a current apprentice who joined Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as an IT Apprentice Project Manager in September 2021. Having completed a degree in International Tourism Management at Leeds Beckett University, Caitlin is currently working towards gaining her Level 4 Associate Project Management (APM) Qualification. This National Apprenticeship Week, Caitlin is encouraging others to consider an apprenticeship to boost their career prospects.

Caitlin comments: “Being able to earn a wage while learning and gaining practical and relevant work experience, in an industry I love, is what inspired me to complete an apprenticeship with Jet2.com. As I already had developed similar skills, through my degree and part time Retail employment, it made me more determined and motivated to excel throughout the application process. My advice to others considering an apprenticeship, is to start networking with individuals from the industry that you are looking to work in, research the company in detail and include all your previous work experience to showcase the skills you have.”

Katie Rankin, Early Careers and Future Talent Specialist, of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This National Apprenticeship Week, we are delighted to be announcing a broad range of apprenticeships for 2022, as well as celebrating the successes of our current apprentices. As we emerge from the pandemic, we are looking ahead with real confidence as we continue to grow. To support that growth, we want to continue recruiting and developing the best team in the industry, and our apprenticeship programme is absolutely critical to that. Our apprentices are already enjoying enormous success, and we only seeing this getting better and better.”

She added: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those who will soon complete their apprenticeships after years of hard work and dedication, as well as wish those who are thinking of joining us on an apprenticeship the best of luck. We cannot wait to welcome you on board!”

Recently, Jet2.com was named as the number one airline in the Best Places to Work in the UK in 2022, according to Glassdoor. With an overall satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of 5 for workplace experiences, Jet2.com was the only airline to appear in the top 50 list, ranking at number 43.

For further information on the apprenticeship programmes available at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, please visit: