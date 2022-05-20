Jans Lifestyle’s Rental Fleet Increases by 120 Per Cent to Cope with Demand

A recent survey from ACI Europe, the trade organisation for European airports, has found that 66 per cent (two-thirds) expect flight delays to increase coming into the summer months, with another 16 per cent expecting an increase in flight cancellations.

Despite the removal of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the industry has been hit by further challenges coming into Spring with airports experiencing security delays and numerous airlines cancelling flights. ACI Europe noted that these delays are the result of limited airport and ground handling staff brought on by challenges in replacing staff that lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Neil Jarvis, Managing Director of Jans Lifestyle, which specialises in the sale and hire of campervans, alongside camping and adventure sport equipment, says he anticipates the ‘staycation’ boom to continue into the summer season and well beyond. Since May last year, the company has increased its rental fleet by 120 per cent to cope with the rising demand.

“Jans Lifestyle is prepared for another busy summer 2022 ‘staycation’ season, having seen no let-up in demand over Easter,” Neil explained.

“Since the pandemic, the ‘staycation’ market across the UK and Ireland has skyrocketed with many families, friends and couples re-discovering the delights that are right on our doorstep and we believe this is something that will continue in the years to come.

“Our customer enquiries have risen significantly, and we can confidently say that we have noticed an increase in the number of people considering a ‘staycation.’ Since May last year, we have more than doubled our rental fleet in order to cope with the demand.”

According to Neil, there are a number of reasons why families, friends and couples would choose a ‘staycation’ instead of a foreign holiday, including less stress, a chance to save money and an opportunity to bolster the local economy.

“It’s no secret that we live in one of the most scenic countries the world has to offer,” Neil continued. “Ireland has so much to see and do with numerous world class tourist attractions that many locals would never get to explore if it weren’t for holidays at home. Not only can this reignite childhood nostalgia, ‘staycations’ also assist in the recovery of the local economy and smaller businesses, which is invaluable after the challenges of the pandemic.

“In relation to finances, ‘staycations’ present an opportunity to save money by not having to book flights, ferries, hotels or transfers and it can also be less stressful particularly if you’re travelling with young children. Holidaying locally can be hassle free and incredibly enjoyable if you choose to hire a campervan – everything you need is within reach and you can travel at your own pace, stopping to enjoy the sun rise and set in different locations along your journey, building memories that will last a lifetime.

“Decreased travel time is also good news for our planet. Choosing to stay closer to home is a more sustainable method of travel and cuts down on the number of flights taken each year and your own CO2 emissions. Taking a ‘staycation’ more often will help to mitigate the effects of climate change on our planet which can only be welcomed.

“Additionally, choosing to take a ‘staycation’ can mean lots of adventure, which may not be possible with foreign holidays without an extra cost. You can pack your campervan up with paddle boards, surf boards, bicycles and you can take your pets as well. Walking and hiking trails are also aplenty throughout the UK and Ireland, so you’ll never be stuck for an adventure.”

