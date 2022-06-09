Jans Lifestyle Announced as Key Sponsor for NI’s First TikTok House

Jans Lifestyle, a campervan and outdoor leisure retailer based in Belfast and part of the Jans Group, has been announced as a key sponsor for Northern Ireland’s first ever TikTok House.

Some of the biggest and most well-known TikTok stars from across the island of Ireland arrived in Belfast this week to take part in the VAVA Club’s TikTok House, which is being facilitated by influencer marketing firm, VAVA Influence. The influencers include Joel M, Emma White, Ethan Mawhinney, Shanice Griffin and Nia Gallagher to name but a few.

Jans Lifestyle

As part of the TikTok House, the influencers will partake in a range of different activities as well as seeing the sights of Northern Ireland. One such activity is a paddleboarding session, which is being hosted by Jans Lifestyle in conjunction with SUP Hub NI, at Crawfordsburn Country Park.

Speking about the event, Jans Lifestyle Managing Director, Neil Jarvis said: “On behalf of the team at Jans Lifestyle, we’re so excited to be a key sponsor of Northern Ireland’s first TikTok House!

“Under the tutelage of Iain McCarthy from SUP Hub NI and with equipment from Jans Lifestyle, we can’t wait to introduce the TikTok creators to the world of paddleboarding – hopefully it will become a regular hobby for some in the future.

“The creators will take to the water in the picturesque Crawfordsburn Country Park, which is definitely one of the most beautiful beaches Northern Ireland has to offer.

“The line up was announced earlier this week and includes some of the most talented creators in Ireland. We’re certain that they’ll be able to put Northern Ireland on the map and showcase it as a place to enjoy great food, drink, entertainment and outdoor leisure.

“The Jans Lifestyle team is thoroughly looking forward to seeing what the group will get up to this week.”

Elsewhere, Francesca Morelli, Director and Collaboration Manager at VAVA Influence added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jans Lifestyle on board as one of our key sponsors for the VAVA Club’s TikTok House.

“We have a very exciting line up of some of the best TikTok creators in Ireland who will be taking part in activities that are synonymous with Northern Ireland – including paddleboarding with Jans Lifestyle.

“We’re very proud to have been able to get this event off the ground but it wouldn’t have happened without the support of our sponsors, who have all been fantastic to work with and very generous in their contributions.

“Stay tuned to TikTok this week to see all the adventures we have lined up!”

For more information, visit: www.janslifestyle.co.uk.