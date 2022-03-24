Ipsos NI Keen delighted to Join Scottish Provident  

Northern Ireland’s research agency, Ipsos NI, has recently relocated to the venYou managed Scottish Provident Building, located in Belfast City Centre, and Managing Director, Fiona Rooney has said that she is keen to welcome staff back to the office in the wake of the pandemic.

Ipsos NI, conducts a wide range of research across the public and private sector, including government departments, financial institutions and advertising agencies to name but a few. The agency is also responsible for conducting field research on a number of prestigious projects, namely the NI Life and Times Survey and the NI Cohort for the Longitudinal Study of Aging – the largest piece of independent research ever conducted in Northern Ireland.

With their virtual call centre recently expanding from 10 to 40 employees, Ipsos NI Managing Director, Fiona Rooney is eager to welcome her 10 full-time staff back to office working at the Scottish Provident Building.

“Currently we have 40 staff, based across Northern Ireland, working in our virtual call centre conducting interviews for a range of clients and projects,” Fiona explained. “Moving to the Scottish Provident Building means that I can welcome my 10 full-time staff back to office working and being located in the centre of Belfast provides us with a great new start, as we move out of our homes and back into the office post pandemic.”

When asked what attracted Fiona and her team to venYou’s serviced offices and the Scottish Provident Building in particular, she said: “Initially what impressed us the most was the building itself. It’s just beautiful.

“At Ipsos NI, it’s very important that our staff are able to work in a beautiful building that is fully equipped with the latest technology and centrally based. A lot of our staff wanted to work somewhere that was accessible, meaning they could leave the car at home and take public transport, walk or even cycle – the Scottish Provident Building was just the perfect location for this.

“We also want to encourage our staff to return to the office after the pandemic and we wanted somewhere that will encourage people to apply to work at Ipsos NI in the future. With the Scottish Provident Building, we get all that and so much more.

“The venYou team has been wonderful from the very first day we met. The Client Services Director, Donna Linehan, worked with us, offered us flexibility and made us feel like this is somewhere we wanted to be. The moving in process was incredibly easy, the team helped us to get everything organised and to get our equipment into the office.

“We really wanted somewhere that would make our working lives easier and venYou does just that. I’m delighted to be here [in the Scottish Provident Building] and am very much looking forward to the rest of my team returning.”

Elsewhere, Donna Linehan added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Fiona and the wider Ipsos NI team to the venYou family.

“The venYou team works incredibly hard to meet the needs of our clients and we’re glad that Fiona found the Scottish Provident Building’s, prime location, state-of-the-art facilities, high standard of cleanliness and friendly, professional workforce, a good fit for Ipsos NI.

“We are looking forward to working alongside the team to provide them with all the support they require to help them progress the company even further.”