Investors in People Gold Accreditation for Gilbert-Ash

Construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash has joined a small number of businesses who have received the Investors in People Gold Accreditation.

In awarding Gilbert-Ash the gold standard, something only 17% of companies who set out to become accredited achieve, assessors highlighted the commitment from the top of the company to develop and embed a culture based on its ‘As One’ ethos.

The Gold Accreditation, which is valid for three years, recognises Gilbert-Ash’s determination to build a ‘collaborative and supportive team’ where employees have a ‘genuine sense of pride in the business’ and where people are ‘loyal and share a sincere commitment to hard work and building a bright and successful future.’

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson paid tribute to every employee for the part they played in helping the company secure the accreditation.

He said: “Investors in People is the international standard for people management. On behalf of the senior team I want to thank all our staff for their contribution and dedication because this is a great achievement for all of us. At the crux of it, it means that every single person is involved in supporting each other and is doing their best to continually improve the working environment.”

Assessors also praised the company for its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its people and to diversity in the workplace, with females currently making up 21% of Gilbert-Ash’s workforce.

Investors in People, Northern Ireland Manager, Eddie Salmon said: “We would like to congratulate Gilbert-Ash on their Gold Accreditation. Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, a great place to work and a clear commitment to continued success.

“We found a company which embodies its ‘As One’ ethos and staff who really live those values on a daily basis.

“I have no doubt that Gilbert-Ash is in an excellent position to continue on the journey towards Platinum Accreditation.”

Gilbert-Ash is known for leading from the front on niche projects which require innovation to succeed and is recognised for being open to working in partnership with others to promote a free-flowing exchange of ideas.

These values shone through for the assessors who said: “There is a willingness to pass on knowledge and share experience.

“Quality, innovation, customer service and health and safety are the foundations of your business practices and key to your brand in the marketplace; this is underpinned by a focus on continuous improvement through innovation in service delivery and design.”

Despite the gold accreditation, the progressive construction company, which recently moved into a new £5million headquarters at Boucher Place, Belfast, is refusing to rest on its laurels.

Ray Hutchinson added: “We have every confidence that we have the people, the practices, and a strong action plan in place to keep making changes, keep improving and keep moving forward.

“As we continue to focus on market recovery, we are positive our ‘As One’ ethos is being confidently realised through our people and our projects.”

Meanwhile, Gilbert-Ash has shown its commitment to racial equality by signing up to the Race at Work Charter. The Charter is an initiative from Business in the Community in partnership with the government, designed to improve outcomes for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees in the UK.

The company has also been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Legal Island Northern Ireland Equality and Diversity Awards. The company is a finalist in Best Race Initiative, Best Employer for Equality & Diversity in Northern Ireland (SME) and Best Gender Initiative.

In addition, Gilbert-Ash has been named as finalist in the Sustainable Project of the Year at the Construction News Awards 2020. The short-listing is for Gilbert-Ash’s ground-breaking work on the £23million Cambridge Mosque, Europe’s first eco-mosque.

To find out more about Gilbert-Ash visit www.gilbert-ash.com.