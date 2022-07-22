Investment the cat-alyst for further growth from Jollyes, The Pet People

Following on from strong financial results for the past 12 months in Northern Ireland, Jollyes, The Pet People has announced a major investment of £300,000 over the year ahead in its NI stores to bring even better facilities to customers in the province.

Northern Ireland’s leading pet retailer announced a 15 per cent increase in FY22 sales in the country performance here up to the end of May and an 11 per cent surge in customer numbers.

The company’s strong performance has been bolstered by the opening of two new stores in Newtownabbey and Cookstown during the period, and extensive makeovers for its existing Belfast and Lurgan branches.

In addition to the makeovers Jollyes has also now completed the £250,000 installation of LED lighting in each of its 13 NI store, slashing energy costs by 15 per cent, improving the customer experience and re-investing the savings in lowering prices.

Across the whole UK Jollyes business, Northern Ireland was the number one region over the past 12 months for sales and customer transactions.

Looking ahead to next year, the pet retailer is targeting further growth as a result of its investment strategy.

By the end of August every Jollyes store in Northern Ireland will receive new fascias with updated branding with major refits earmarked for Newry, Enniskillen, Banbridge, Ballymena and Bangor.

Alongside the refits, Newtownabbey will have live animals for sale by the end of July and in Cookstown by the end of August. All of the pets offered for sale will come from a dedicated Northern Ireland breeder, minimising travel time for its rabbits and hamsters.

Jollyes’ Bangor and Ballymena stores – its top two Northern Ireland locations – are both are scheduled to open grooming spas later this year.

Jollyes Regional Manager for Northern Ireland, Laura Hadden said she is incredibly proud of the results achieved here and thanked its 150-plus people for their hard work and dedication.

“Against some of the toughest economic conditions we’ve ever known, we’re thriving in Northern Ireland because of the expertise of our people and their commitment to the pet lovers of Northern Ireland – I want to thank all of them – store colleagues and managers – for their hard work.

“And we’re excited about our plans for the next 12 months as we continue to invest in our people, stores and customer experience in the country.”

Within weeks customers in Northern Ireland, and across the UK will be able to buy a new revamped range of scientifically formulated dog food – K9 – with the wet food products made in Northern Ireland by top local producer Mackle.

K9 is a range specially created to help tackle some of the main health concerns of dog owners. The range includes products specifically developed to help dogs’ bone, joint health, skin and coat and heart health. Each one harnesses ingredients scientifically proven to help dogs lead healthier lives.

Dry K9 ranges will be manufactured by Gold Line Feeds who are based in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Across the UK, Jollyes has grown its store estate by almost 30 per cent in a little over a year, makes it one of the fastest growing physical retailers in the UK.