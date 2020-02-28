Interactive map shows worldwide spread of coronavirus

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announces that Johns Hopkins University has used its GIS platform to develop a real-time interactive map which visualises and charts the spread of the novel coronavirus, namely COVID-19, across the world.

Using statistics compiled by researchers at the American university, the map is regularly updated to track confirmed cases of the virus in countries, regions and cities across the globe, since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

To date, there have been more than 83,000 confirmed cases of the virus, leading to more than 2,800 deaths. The map also shows the number of those who have recovered from the virus – which currently stands above 36,000. According to the research, the coronavirus has spread significantly faster than other infectious diseases of the same family of viruses, such as SARS, with experts placing the mortality rate between one to three percent.

The interactive web-based dashboard is available to view at: https://arcg.is/0fHmTX

Those who wish to learn more about the virus, including how it has spread, public health attempts at containment and the economic impact of the coronavirus, can do so via Esri’s detailed StoryMap at: https://bit.ly/31KOBtx