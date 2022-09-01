Inspiring mix shortlisted for Ulster Tatler Awards 2022

An inspiring mix of local and national celebrities will be competing for the coveted Celebrity of the Year Award at the Ulster Tatler Awards which take place at St. Anne’s Cathedral on Thursday September 8th.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its 15th year, celebrate the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the province’s leading lifestyle and society magazine for more than 50 years.

The five shortlisted celebrity candidates, voted for by the public of Northern Ireland, include local stars Rebecca McKinney, Gyasi Sheppy and Joel Mawhinney who will contend with nationally acclaimed talents Nicola Coughlan and Adrian Dunbar for the prestigious award.

Bangor magician Joel Mawhinney also known as ‘Joel M’ is every part the contender as a well-recognised YouTube and Tik Tok star who has received over 1 billion views to date and impressed the likes of Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain with his magic skills.

CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy is another star personality in the running for the title, alongside Rebecca McKinney as one of the best-known voices on Northern Ireland radio.

The local celebs will face strong competition in the form of national stars such as Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar from Enniskillen and Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who both are no strangers to the limelight and have proven themselves as prominent successes in the TV industry.

Other categories on the evening include arts, beauty, fashion, interiors and hospitality, while the ceremony also recognises familiar faces who have helped put Northern Ireland on the map, in the form of Celebrity of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and the showcase Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan, Marie Jones, Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds, Pat Jennings and John Linehan aka ‘May McFettridge’ who was honoured at the 2021 ceremony.

The Ulster Tatler Awards features 14 categories voted for by the public, with shortlists in each category compiled from votes cast before judging panels of media and industry experts select their winners. The winners will then be announced at a glamorous ceremony on September 8th at St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast presented once again by much-loved TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

“The wealth of talent we have here in Northern Ireland is outstanding in numerous fields, particularly the endless flair we see in business, sport and entertainment,” said Chris Sherry, Editor of Ulster Tatler.

“The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner becomes greater each year and that speaks volumes on how high the standard is across the province.

“We’re delighted to be returning to the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral this year to celebrate the businesses and people who have shone throughout the past year across Northern Ireland.

“We are excited to see what this year’s Awards has in store and look forward to another special evening that will once again be hosted by our good friend and TV personality Pamela Ballantine,” Chris added.

ULSTER TATLER AWARDS 2022: Category shortlists

Fashion Boutique of the Year

Pretty Robin, Aughnacloy Lovely Looks, Limavady Naomi Rose The Label, Belfast Pearl and Grace, Draperstown

Interior Designer of the Year

Jacqueline Hamilton, Seaforde Interiors, Downpatrick Jennifer McCreesh, Ultimate Interiors, Newry Stephen Blakely, Blakely Interiors, Banbridge Tracey Jane Interior Design, Kilrea Trevor Wilson, Beaufort Interiors, Moira

Spa of the Year

Spa Experience Olympia, Belfast Le Jardin, Dungannon The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick The White Orchid, Dungannon

Hairdressing Salon of the Year

GM Hair, Lisburn Luminous Tones, Belfast Margaret Doherty, Londonderry Kim Alexandra, Bangor

Beauty Salon of the Year

Beauty Culture, Belfast Karen Francis, Moira Riverside Aesthetics, Portadown Radiance Beauty and Day Spa, Belfast House of Dolls, Belfast

Hotel of the Year

Titanic Hotel, Belfast Castle Leslie, Monaghan Hillgrove, Monaghan Manor House, Enniskillen Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle

Coffee House of the Year

4c Coffee House, Armagh Audacity Coffee, Belfast Cairos Coffee, Craigavon Herd Coffee, Markethill

Personal Trainer of the Year

Amy Millen, Revolution Fitness Newtownabbey Jordan Mailey, Flex Fitness Belfast Zoe Burton, Real Life Gym Belfast Melanie Jones, Melfitness, Omagh Aoibhinn Currie, Active by Aiobhinn, Dungannon

Businesswoman of the Year

Drew Watson, Unaltered Shelley Lowry, Shelley Lowry Talent Christine Mackin, Radiance Beauty and Day Spa Dr Bonny Armstrong, Aesthetic Doctor

Businessman of the Year

James Scullion, MD Rapid Agency Gary Doherty, Think Network James Blake, Vindicta Digital

Restaurant of the Year

A Peculiar Tea, Belfast Artisan Cookhouse, Strangford Basil Sheils, Armagh

Celebrity of the Year

Adrian Dunbar, Fermanagh Gyasi Sheppy, Lisburn Rebecca McKinney, Belfast Nicola Coughlan, Galway Joel Mawhinney, Bangor

Sportsperson of the Year

Jonathan Rea, Ballynure Adam Keefe, Belfast Julie Nelson, Larne Rory McIlroy, Holywood Neil Duff, Ballyclare

Arts Personality of the Year