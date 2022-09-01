Inspiring mix shortlisted for Ulster Tatler Awards 2022

An inspiring mix of local and national celebrities will be competing for the coveted Celebrity of the Year Award at the Ulster Tatler Awards which take place at St. Anne’s Cathedral on Thursday September 8th.
The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its 15th year, celebrate the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the province’s leading lifestyle and society magazine for more than 50 years.
The five shortlisted celebrity candidates, voted for by the public of Northern Ireland, include local stars Rebecca McKinney, Gyasi Sheppy and Joel Mawhinney who will contend with nationally acclaimed talents Nicola Coughlan and Adrian Dunbar for the prestigious award.
Bangor magician Joel Mawhinney also known as ‘Joel M’ is every part the contender as a well-recognised YouTube and Tik Tok star who has received over 1 billion views to date and impressed the likes of Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain with his magic skills.
CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy is another star personality in the running for the title, alongside Rebecca McKinney as one of the best-known voices on Northern Ireland radio.
Ulster Tatler Awards
The local celebs will face strong competition in the form of national stars such as Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar from Enniskillen and Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who both are no strangers to the limelight and have proven themselves as prominent successes in the TV industry.
Other categories on the evening include arts, beauty, fashion, interiors and hospitality, while the ceremony also recognises familiar faces who have helped put Northern Ireland on the map, in the form of Celebrity of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and the showcase Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan, Marie Jones, Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds, Pat Jennings and John Linehan aka ‘May McFettridge’ who was honoured at the 2021 ceremony.
The Ulster Tatler Awards features 14 categories voted for by the public, with shortlists in each category compiled from votes cast before judging panels of media and industry experts select their winners. The winners will then be announced at a glamorous ceremony on September 8th at St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast presented once again by much-loved TV personality Pamela Ballantine.
“The wealth of talent we have here in Northern Ireland is outstanding in numerous fields, particularly the endless flair we see in business, sport and entertainment,” said Chris Sherry, Editor of Ulster Tatler.
“The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner becomes greater each year and that speaks volumes on how high the standard is across the province.
“We’re delighted to be returning to the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral this year to celebrate the businesses and people who have shone throughout the past year across Northern Ireland.
“We are excited to see what this year’s Awards has in store and look forward to another special evening that will once again be hosted by our good friend and TV personality Pamela Ballantine,” Chris added.
ULSTER TATLER AWARDS 2022: Category shortlists
Fashion Boutique of the Year
- Pretty Robin, Aughnacloy
- Lovely Looks, Limavady
- Naomi Rose The Label, Belfast
- Pearl and Grace, Draperstown
Interior Designer of the Year
- Jacqueline Hamilton, Seaforde Interiors, Downpatrick
- Jennifer McCreesh, Ultimate Interiors, Newry
- Stephen Blakely, Blakely Interiors, Banbridge
- Tracey Jane Interior Design, Kilrea
- Trevor Wilson, Beaufort Interiors, Moira
Spa of the Year
- Spa Experience Olympia, Belfast
- Le Jardin, Dungannon
- The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick
- The White Orchid, Dungannon
Hairdressing Salon of the Year
- GM Hair, Lisburn
- Luminous Tones, Belfast
- Margaret Doherty, Londonderry
- Kim Alexandra, Bangor
Beauty Salon of the Year
- Beauty Culture, Belfast
- Karen Francis, Moira
- Riverside Aesthetics, Portadown
- Radiance Beauty and Day Spa, Belfast
- House of Dolls, Belfast
Hotel of the Year
- Titanic Hotel, Belfast
- Castle Leslie, Monaghan
- Hillgrove, Monaghan
- Manor House, Enniskillen
- Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle
Coffee House of the Year
- 4c Coffee House, Armagh
- Audacity Coffee, Belfast
- Cairos Coffee, Craigavon
- Herd Coffee, Markethill
Personal Trainer of the Year
- Amy Millen, Revolution Fitness Newtownabbey
- Jordan Mailey, Flex Fitness Belfast
- Zoe Burton, Real Life Gym Belfast
- Melanie Jones, Melfitness, Omagh
- Aoibhinn Currie, Active by Aiobhinn, Dungannon
Businesswoman of the Year
- Drew Watson, Unaltered
- Shelley Lowry, Shelley Lowry Talent
- Christine Mackin, Radiance Beauty and Day Spa
- Dr Bonny Armstrong, Aesthetic Doctor
Businessman of the Year
- James Scullion, MD Rapid Agency
- Gary Doherty, Think Network
- James Blake, Vindicta Digital
Restaurant of the Year
- A Peculiar Tea, Belfast
- Artisan Cookhouse, Strangford
- Basil Sheils, Armagh
Celebrity of the Year
- Adrian Dunbar, Fermanagh
- Gyasi Sheppy, Lisburn
- Rebecca McKinney, Belfast
- Nicola Coughlan, Galway
- Joel Mawhinney, Bangor
Sportsperson of the Year
- Jonathan Rea, Ballynure
- Adam Keefe, Belfast
- Julie Nelson, Larne
- Rory McIlroy, Holywood
- Neil Duff, Ballyclare
Arts Personality of the Year
- Jacqueline Rooney, Rostrevor
- Sinead Campbell, Belfast
- Terry Bradley, Bangor
- Keith Drury, Crossgar