Innovate, Transform, Succeed with Ulster University

The last 18 months has prompted us all to think about how we live, work, and lead our organizations. As a leader, you had to prioritize business stability and continuing to serve the needs of your customers, consumers and employees. Have you considered Ulster University as your partner in business transformation?

Now is the time to consider what support you need to drive your business forward. This may mean addressing your business structures, processes, or capabilities. Or perhaps you have the beginning of an idea but needs help to commercialize and launch.

Hundreds of businesses annually work directly with Ulster University to develop and deliver innovative research-based solutions. Whether it’s new product development, core research, solving a technical problem or simply driving internal efficiencies, you can engage the university’s researchers and academics to help with tangible issues specific to your business needs.

A Knowledge Transfer Partnership may be your best solution working with the university and a high-calibre graduate to develop the idea or opportunity.

Alternatively, you may want to take advantage of Ulster’s Consultancy Services or license our technology. Licensing Technology is a great way to access world-leading technology differentiating your product or service.

If you want to a closer collaboration, consider a Spin-in/Spin-out relationship where you will benefit from the expertise and support of the entire university. Finally, Ulster can tailor a PhD Research Project to your needs which may be the most cost-effective way to solve your challenge.

