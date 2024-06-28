Innovate Island Celebrates Innovators from Across Island of Ireland

Innovate Island is delighted to announce the resounding success of its latest event, held at Irish Manufacturing Research in Mullingar. The event brought together professionals from across the island of Ireland to explore trends, transformation, and new ways of thinking in the world of innovation.

The event, “Making Innovation Work: Greatest Hits & New Releases,” was attended by a diverse group of innovation practitioners, researchers, and advanced manufacturers. It provided a platform for participants to share insights, explore practical approaches, and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of innovation.

The event saw participation from professionals across various sectors, underscoring the broad interest in innovation and the desire to foster a culture that embraces change.

Sessions at the event were led by Innovate Island’s Charlie Tuxworth, Kathryn Lynch, and Eoin Flavin, who shared their expertise and guided discussions on critical innovation topics.

Participants engaged in interactive workshops and discussions that focused on practical tools and techniques for effective innovation. The event emphasised real-world applications and problem-solving approaches.

Eoin Flavin commented: “We are thrilled with the success of our event in Mullingar. The enthusiastic participation and insightful discussions highlighted the vibrant innovation community we are building. Events like these are crucial for sharing knowledge, inspiring new ideas, and driving transformation across Ireland”.

Innovate Island, supported by InterTradeIreland, is committed to continuing its efforts to foster innovation across the island. Building on the success of this event, the organisation plans to host more workshops, networking events, and collaborative initiatives aimed at driving innovation excellence.

To find out more about Innovate Island, visit www.innovateisland.net