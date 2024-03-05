Innovate Island brings together innovators from across the island

Innovators, thought leaders, and change-makers from across the island of Ireland convened at the inaugural Innovate Island event, held in the Killeavy Castle Estate. Supported by InterTradeIreland, the event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of innovation on the island.

The event served as a platform for innovators to connect with like-minded peers, share insights, and learn from each other’s experiences. Through dynamic discussions and engaging workshops, attendees – including policy makers – had the chance to delve into key topics and challenges faced by the island’s innovation ecosystem and by all organisations looking to change.

Innovate Island

Charlie Tuxworth, Chair of Innovate Island, highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing the challenges of our time: “Today’s challenges, whether relating to technology, resources, costs, or the environment, cannot be fixed by simply trying harder. Collaboration is the key to changing anything, and we cannot afford to wait for others to take the lead to solve the hard problems. It’s up to us to think differently, to innovate, and drive real change.”

Kathryn Lynch, Vice Chair of Innovate Island, echoed this sentiment: “We have a collective responsibility to make innovation work and leave a hopeful legacy for the next generation. It’s time to stop talking and start doing. Today’s event was a great way to start strong and make a meaningful impact together.”

The event showcased the immense potential of the Innovate Island community to drive positive change and innovation across the island of Ireland. Through collaboration, creativity, and a shared commitment to innovation, attendees left inspired and motivated to make a difference in their respective fields.

For more information about Innovate Island and future events, please visit www.innovateisland.net

About Innovate Island

Innovate Island is a community of innovators, thought leaders, and change-makers committed to driving innovation and positive change across the island of Ireland. Through networking events, workshops, and collaborative initiatives, Innovate Island aims to foster a culture of innovation and support the growth of innovative enterprises.