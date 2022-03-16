Industry Training Services invests £300k

As part of its Covid recovery plan and to facilitate customer demand, health and safety training organisation, Industry Training Services (ITS), has invested more than £300,000 in extending its Portadown headquarters and in opening a new Dublin office to expand its offering to clients throughout Ireland.

Doubling its training facility, the investment includes the addition of five new training classrooms and new plant at the 12 acre Portadown site, enabling Industry Training Services to deliver new, bespoke and accredited courses across its extensive portfolio which includes training in covered street works, confined spaces, scaffolding, operating large plant and machinery, first aid, working at height and safety in excavations.

Industry Training Services

Brendan Crealey, Founder and Managing Director at ITS, which is one of the largest dedicated health and safety training providers in Ireland, said: “Industry Training Services is committed to providing training courses that crucially comply with legal and regulatory obligations in preventing workplace hazards and accidents.

“In our 22 year history we are busier now with training enquiries than we have ever been. As organisations begin to experience recovery from the impact of the pandemic they need our training for their staff more than ever, due to the sheer volume of recruitment that is happening in the construction industry across Ireland.

“As part of our own Covid recovery plan this £300,000 investment in new training equipment, including boom and scissor lifts, increased staffing, extending our headquarters and building additional facilities, will ensure we meet demand from organisations in the construction and manufacturing industries across Ireland that wish their staff to achieve accreditation to the highest health and safety standards.”

Founded in 2000, Industry Training Services is Northern Ireland’s leading provider of health and safety training solutions to the construction, civil engineering, utilities and manufacturing sectors, and supports the training needs of a growing number of companies in Republic of Ireland.

ITS works closely with clients to develop bespoke training solutions which are tailored specifically to their exact requirements and delivers courses at the Portadown headquarters or at client premises. Twelve full-time members of staff are currently employed at the organisation’s 12-acre site in Portadown, with significant growth in staff planned in the coming months. Courses are delivered in partnership with 14 associate trainers. Clients include Farrans, Graham, McAleer & Rushe, Openreach, KN Networks and Moy Park.

For more information about Industry Training Services and its portfolio of approved and bespoke training courses, please visit www.industrytrainingservices.com