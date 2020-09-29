Indigenous peoples of Taimyr in Russia to receive $25 million in aid from nickel producer

Norilsk Nickel is confident that this support is important.

Three organizations representing the indigenous peoples of the Taimyr Peninsula in Russia has signed cooperation agreements with world’s largest palladium and nickel producer – Nornickel, told in the Association of Indigenous Minorities of the North, Siberia and the Far East of the Russian Federation.

These organizations represent over 90% of the indigenous population living in the north of Russia. Nornickel has developed jointly with them a comprehensive, five-year support programme totalling 2 billion roubles ($ 25.9 million).

“The residents of Taimyr themselves participated in the preparation of all the points of the support program that are included there: indigenous peoples, organizations that exist there. It was from their words, it was with their emphasis that this program was filled,” told Grigory Ledkov, President of the Association of Indigenous Minorities of the North, Siberia and the Far East of the Russian Federation.

The new programme expiring in 2024 includes a wide range of various initiatives aimed at the protection of the natural habitat and support of the traditional activities of the indigenous peoples, as well as funding for housing, medical, infrastructural, touristic, educational, and cultural projects. The list of these projects has been defined with an immediate input from the local indigenous communities, which should provide the basis for the most efficient cooperation between indigenous peoples, local governments, and industrial companies regarding regional development.

“We have jointly defined new systemic initiatives aiming at the support of indigenous peoples living in the Taimyr Penimsula, which have now been consolidated in an agreement. This is a 2 billion roubles programme comprising over 40 initiatives in the next five years. Firstly, it is aimed at stimulating the economic activity of the indigenous peoples and facilitating the use of renewable resources — the basis of their traditional lifestyle. Nornickel has a long history of close cooperation with organisations representing the interests of indigenous communities in the regions of our operations, ensuring transparency in decision-making and that joint projects are implemented in the most efficient manner possible”, told Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Nornickel.