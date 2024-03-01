ICW Group announces first set of winners of the inaugural Showcase Awards

A total of six Northern Ireland construction companies have been named category winners in building warranty and building control provider ICW Group’s Showcase Awards.

The awards, which identify and reward excellence in projects being developed by ICW registered builders and developers, unveiled an impressive level of build quality across the region.

Rodgers Construction picked up the overall House of the Year award for its Riverside Park development in Lotus Homes was a winner in the Large category for its Edenbrook development in Banbridge; Kevin Watson Construction was named a winner in the Medium category for Beechmount Village in Strabane; while in the Small Category there were three winners in Glenturas Construction for its Woodlands Avenue in Derry/Londonderry, Armagh Construction for its Suffolk Road site in Belfast and Osborne Developments for its Ashgrove Heights site in Portadown.

The awards are spread across four different categories in eight regions of the UK with Small covering projects with 1-50 residential units; Medium covering projects with between 51- 250 units; Large covering projects with more than 250 units; and High Rise, covering major projects with a reinstatement value in excess of £20 million. Nominations were also open for the House of the Year category, as well as the Innovation award for sites which make best use of a unique design, best use of technology and best use of modern methods of construction.

As well as Northern Ireland, regions include North of England, Midlands, London, South East of England, South West of England, Wales, and Scotland & Isle of Man.

Philip Quinn, Director of Surveying Services at ICW Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the first finalists in the ICW Showcase Awards. The awards process has highlighted the hugely impressive level of skill which our builders and developers possess, and the exemplary attention to detail which makes them stand out from the crowd.

Congratulations to all the winners who have received an ICW Showcase Award. We look forward to continuing to work with you in the months and years ahead.”

The full list of winners

The Acorns, Bespoke Construction Services Limited

Stephenson Gardens, Ivygrove Developments Limited

Helston House, Symonds Green, SJM & Co Limited

Howgate Close Limited

Dingle Farm, Mansion House Project Management Limited

39 Bannatyne Street, Clyde Valley Housing Association Ltd

X1 Manchester Waters, Vermont Construction Group

Lanark Student Living – Clark Contracts, DMD Modular

Mount End Barns, Ara Homes

The Carriage House, Stonehouse Projects Limited

Wateringbury Way, Park Lane Homes

Jubilee Court, Manorbier, Sterling Construction

Former Sydenham Yard, Stonevale Homes Limited

Wildflower Orchard, Spartan Luxury Homes

Lingfield Gardens, Obsidian Developments Ltd

Sycamore Close, HJO Developments Ltd

Block 2, Factory No. 1, City and Country

Woodlands Avenue, Glenturas Construction Limited

Suffolk Road, Armagh Construction Limited

Ashgrove Heights, Osborne Developments Limited

Beechmount Village, Kevin Watson Construction Ltd

Edenbrook, Lotus Homes Ltd

Riverside Park, Rodgers Construction Limited

Nominations were put forward for each region by ICW surveyors on a monthly basis. ICW surveyors scored sites based on surveys and site visits covering all aspects of the construction stage before being judged by the firm’s regional managers.