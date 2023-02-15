Hughes Insurance Awards Female Rugby Player £500 Bursary

Farrah Cartin McCloskey, a 19-year-old rugby player from Enniskillen has been awarded £500 as part of Hughes Insurance and Mary Peters Trust bursary programme. The young athlete has competed interprovincially, coming second place with the Ulster team two years in a row in the U18 All Ireland series, having previously won the u16 Ulster league with her home club on her first year playing the sport.

Farrah, who trains with both her home club Enniskillen RFC and the Ulster squad at both Newforge sports complex in Belfast and Cookstown, is the latest young sporting star to be selected by Lady Mary and her Trust as part of the bursary. In partnership with Hughes Insurance, the programme now in its second year, awards funding to ten young athletes across Northern Ireland, recognising their outstanding achievements and providing essential support as they continue their sporting journeys.

Lady Mary Peters said: “It’s fantastic to see young females across Northern Ireland like Farrah with commitment and passion for rugby. Farrah is a great team player who has a bright future ahead of her and the talent to go far since being selected for the Irish women’s extended squad.”

“I am so pleased that the Trust in partnership with Hughes Insurance is able to support her journey and we wish her all the best as she starts her first year of her senior career with the Ulster ladies after her success playing with the u18s last year.”

19-year-old Farrah said: “I started to play rugby four years ago at the age of 15 and quickly fell in love with the sport. I would recommend it to anyone, everyone is so welcoming, and it is such a well-respected sport that has allowed me to make so many new friends throughout different levels and through my opposition.

“2022 was a very busy year for me, playing my last year with the u18 Ulster squad whilst also getting selected for the u18 Irish team programme and the Irish Women’s senior extended squad. Playing for Ireland was a fantastic opportunity for me and has really helped to grow my confidence as an athlete as I prepare for my first year with the Ulster Senior squad.

“I am currently completing my pre-season training which includes a gym programme to help me improve my strength and mobility ahead of the inter provincials in the coming months. The bursary will be a huge help to cover my gym membership, travel expenses for matches, training, and sessions as well as the necessary kit and equipment that will ultimately help my performance.”

Farrah is one of many passionate and promising young athletes in Northern Ireland at the beginning of their sporting journeys, striving to achieve greatness.

Harriet McCandless, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Mary Peters Trust, so that together we can continue to support young athletes from different areas across Northern Ireland. As a community-focused organisation we take pride in supporting these talents to help them realise their potential and we look forward to watching them strive throughout the 2023 season as they compete at national and international levels.”

The Mary Peters Trust is the only province-wide organisation to provide support to young athletes from all recognised sports. Along with Hughes Insurance, it is also supported by Alchemy Technology Services, who last year became a podium partner to support the Trust’s activities throughout 2022/24.

