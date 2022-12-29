Households encouraged to reconsider before discarding festive plastics

With the Christmas season wrapping up for another year, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is calling on households across Northern Ireland to be mindful when it comes to plastic waste. The charity’s civic-pride campaign, Live Here Love Here, is highlighting the many festive plastics that can be reused or recycled responsibly, so that together we can reduce the amount sent to landfill or incineration. With the cost-of-living crisis affecting households financially, the charity is also highlighting that a mindful approach to waste can also save us money.

Chris Gourley, Waste and Pollution Solutions Strategic Lead at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “There is a lack of understanding when it comes to plastic and its effects. When plastics are discarded in the natural environment, they can take hundreds of years to break down, all the while leaching dangerous chemicals that threaten both humans and wildlife. We tend to view plastics as disposable, and we rely too much on single-use plastics, instead of adopting a reusable mentality. In addition, where plastics need to be disposed of, we don’t recycle responsibly.

“A different approach can save the environment and save households money. Let’s take gift wrapping, for example. The glittery and shiny wrapping paper cannot be recycled, but it can be stored and reused next year. Alternatively, paper that stays scrunched when you squeeze it in a ball can be recycled, so there is no need to throw it in the general-waste bin.”

Chris also highlights that a lot of us don’t know how to appropriately dispose of our Christmas trees. He continues, “A lot of families will pack up their artificial tree into the attic and use it again next year, and that’s great! If we do purchase plastic, we should think of it as an investment, something that we will use for many years to come. If you opt for a real tree, our suggestion is to find a garden centre that converts them into wood chippings.”

Councils across Northern Ireland offer kerbside recycling for every household, and are keen for the public to engage more in the recycling practice and use their general waste bin less. You can check your local council website for information on what can be recycled and what needs to go in general waste.

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful says 2023 could be the year the circular economy for plastics triumphs.

He said: “Christmas and the lead into the new year is a time when we reflect on our bad habits and make new resolutions. Whilst we recognise that some plastics are essential, unfortunately most are used just once and then thrown away. This habit comes with obvious consequences for the public purse, human health, and our precious environment, so it’s my hope that ratepayers across Northern Ireland consider the scale of what we’re up against and recognise that waste is everyone’s problem, but equally everyone’s responsibility. Plastic pollution needs to be brought up the agenda in 2023 and along with manufacturers committing to recyclable packaging, individuals and businesses need to commit to the circular economy.

“Sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling all helps produce less plastic waste in the first place. I must acknowledge that there’s inspiring work going on at local level and I foresee our councils and environmental heroes elevating this mentality in 2023 to inspire more people to lead more environmentally conscious lives. Only with leadership will circularity start to become a reality.”

Live Here Love Here’s Plastic Promise provides advice on reducing plastic consumption and offers individuals, communities, businesses and organisations the chance to pledge to refuse or reduce pointless plastic. For more information visit https://www.liveherelovehere.org/PlasticPromise