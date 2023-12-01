Hillsborough’s Plough Inn acquired by McGlone family

One of Northern Ireland’s most famous family-run hospitality venues The Plough Inn Hillsborough is changing ownership to another of the sector’s best-known families, the McGlones of Magherafelt.

The Plough Inn, owned by the Patterson family, has been a high profile pub, restaurant and entertainment venue in the town since 1978, enjoying a reputation for high quality food and hospitality way beyond the immediate Lisburn area.

The new owners of The Plough Inn bring a wealth of industry experience to the venue having successfully founded and developed a number of venues in the mid-Ulster area, including Dormans, Mary’s Bar and Secrets.

Speaking at the announcement of the acquisition, Henry McGlone and his wife Teresa paid tribute to the hard work of the Patterson family over many years:

“Given our background and evolution as a family-run hospitality business we have great respect and appreciation for the iconic position The Plough Inn holds in the hearts of people across Northern Ireland and beyond,” said Mr McGlone.

“We have always admired the way the Patterson family have operated The Plough Inn and the venerable position the venue holds in the local community, so when the opportunity came along to examine the possibility of acquiring the business, we engaged fully in the process.

“Naturally we are delighted to have now acquired the business and will work hard in the months and years ahead to develop and invest in this iconic local institution – not just to maintain its proud heritage and values but also to grow the business and make it a must-visit venue for anyone coming to the area,” he added.

Plough Inn

Under the terms of the acquisition, all existing members of staff, approximately 65, will be retained by the new owners, which was an important consideration for the Patterson family during the sale process.

Richard & William Patterson said: “The decision to sell The Plough was not an easy one for us, but we feel that the time has come to take things a little easier. It’s now time to enjoy the other side of the bar for a change, although we will still be working in the industry. We have complete confidence in our hand over of the reins to The McGlone family and are certain that under their ownership, the Plough will continue to be a thriving, evolving, family business in the heart of Hillsborough village. We look forward to supporting them with our custom and wish them every success in the future.”

The acquisition of The Plough Inn is a significant addition the McGlone family-run hospitality business in Northern Ireland, according to Commercial Manager Ryan McGlone.

“The purchase of The Plough Inn is an important and welcome addition to our growing portfolio,” said Ryan. “We believe our experience of developing family-run venues will ensure that we build on the great work of the Patterson family to enhance The Plough Inn’s reputation even further. We are really excited about the prospect of investing in a range of enhancements which we believe will resonate positively with new and existing customers alike.”

The ‘off market’ transaction was brokered by industry specialist Gavin Weir, head of Hotels & Leisure at Belfast-based property advisors Avison Young and Linus Murray (Partner) from McKee Law advised on the legals.