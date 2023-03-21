Northern Ireland Helplines Awareness Day to highlight need for telephone support services

Northern Ireland Helplines Awareness Day takes place this March 22nd and aims to highlight how vital telephone support services are within the province’s health and social care landscape.

Helplines NI – an online directory funded by the Public Health Agency bringing together 38 telephone support services including Advice NI, Samaritans and Parenting NI – will host an event at Parliament Buildings to mark the day, giving MLAs the important opportunity to better understand the difficulties facing the people calling on telephone support services during these challenging times.

Clodagh Crowe, Chair of Helplines NI and Head of Development and Strategic Engagement at Rural Support said: “Many telephone support services operate 24 hours a day meaning help for people in need is only ever a call away. We know that people are facing increasingly complex challenges in today’s world so it’s more crucial than ever that we shine a light on the support provided by our Helplines NI members. March 22nd serves as an opportunity to do just that, and also advocate on behalf of service users by bringing to the fore insight into their lived experiences.”

Northern Ireland Helplines Awareness Day

The Parliament Buildings event will include a panel discussion with leading voices within the sector including Kevin Higgins Head of Policy at Advice NI, Gwyneth Compston CSR Manager at Power NI, and Adam Scott Operations Director at Call Handling Services. A fireside chat style segment will also see a Parenting NI service user share insights into how a helpline alleviated their struggles during a time of need.

The service user said: “In my experience helplines are really important for people in crisis. Parenting NI has been a great support to me for many years with my mental health and with practical advice for activity related to my children. I found it more comfortable to reach out to the helpline than to reach out to friends or family. I didn’t want to project my feelings on to them so as not to worry them. We all tend to hide behind a mask, but a telephone helpline helps that mask drop. I would get off the line and feel like I had more inner calmness. The service used to bring a smile to my face on dark days, and has definitely helped me to be a better parent and better version of myself.”

The Helplines NI service combines the expertise of its various members, with all fully aware of the capabilities and services offered by each other – a crucial addition to the landscape as it means despite where a person in need calls, they will be directed to the most appropriate service for their individual needs ensuring they get the support they need as efficiently as possible.

Claire O’Prey, Vice-Chair of Helplines NI and Team Leader at Lifeline said: “On average our members are experiencing a combined average of 10,000 calls a week showing just how common it is for people to turn to telephone support services in times of need. Our members are bracing for an influx in the level of calls related to finance and mental health as the cost of living crisis continues to leave many people feeling vulnerable. People who haven’t had to turn to a support service in the past should know that confidential, expert help is available if they feel they need to speak with someone in times of crisis, when in need of support, practical advice or information.”

Anyone experiencing difficulty or in need of support is advised to visit helplinesni.com.