Healthcare Ireland acquires Priory Adult Care

Healthcare Ireland (HCI), the Holywood, County Down headquartered care home operator, has completed the purchase of Priory Adult Care’s portfolio of seven Northern Ireland facilities.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, accelerates the group’s ambitious expansion plans and makes Healthcare Ireland the largest privately-owned care home group in Northern Ireland with some 24 sites and over 2,000 staff.

Healthcare Ireland

The new additions include seven homes across Northern Ireland: Carlingford Lodge Care Home in Warrenpoint, Bannview Care Home in Banbridge, Cairnmartin Care Home in Belfast, Bohill Residential Care Home in Coleraine, Ben Madigan Care Home in Newtownabbey, Blair House Care Home in Newtownards, and it has also purchased the learning disability facility at Bohill House Care Home in Coleraine which will be operated by Gold Healthcare, the specialist adult services division of HCI.

All the homes are purpose built. One of these was constructed by HCI for Priory Adult Care in 2011 and the purchase follows negotiations over the last 2.5 years.

Gilbert Yates, Chief Executive Officer of HCI, said: “At Healthcare Ireland, we are focused on providing the best possible care for each and every one of our residents and the seven new homes will allow us to bring our person-centred approach to more and more people. We are proud to acquire this portfolio of high-quality care facilities which will dovetail perfectly with our range of homes across Northern Ireland.

“With the addition of these homes as well as a strong pipeline of new build sites across Northern Ireland, we are further enhancing the provision of top-quality living environments for our residents and we will continue to focus on building world-class facilities going forward. We are deeply proud that with this latest purchase we are now one of the fastest-growing healthcare groups in the UK and can bring our person-focused approach to more and more people, who deserve the very best care available.”

HCI has a further six new-build care home sites planned across Northern Ireland, with the next project in East Belfast and a five-acre healthcare village also in the Greater Belfast area. The company has an excellent working relationship with the Healthcare Trusts across Northern Ireland, working in partnership to bring the highest quality of care possible to residents.

Gold Healthcare, the specialist adult services division of HCI has recently opened two new facilities in Belfast – Jason Court and Bradley Court – and is completing a further one in Ballymena at Braefield Court which is due to open over the summer.

HCI was founded by Gilbert Yates in 2015 and has grown both organically and acquisitively since then to become the biggest privately-owned care home provider in Northern Ireland. The clear focus is to continuously deliver and develop best-in-class care from specialist Gold Healthcare and Healthcare Ireland, in partnership with all Northern Ireland Trusts to facilitate individual requirements and create bespoke care packages and living environments.