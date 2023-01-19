Happy times when it all Fitz together

Affectionately known as ‘The Fitz’ by locals, The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast city centre is the epitome of style and excellence. The 146 fabulous guest rooms and suites, incredible food offering and much-loved bar are complimented with the friendliest welcome in the city.

The hotel has started 2023 off right by putting together some incredible bespoke packages, explained General Manager, Cian Landers: “It’s time to keep those new year promises about getting together with friends and family. Maybe it’s a date with the girls, a meal with a loved one, afternoon tea with pals, a romantic escape with a partner or a cocktail before hitting the town. We have a great deal and a luxurious solution for all occasions and with a dedicated team of hospitality professionals to look after you, the only decision is getting a date that works for everyone.”

The Girlie Getaway package starts with an Afternoon Tea Experience, including a glass of prosecco each, a selection of delicious finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and homemade pastries accompanied with your choice of tea or freshly brewed coffee. Then in the evening stay in, stay out – it’s up to you. We just happen to have some of the best cocktails in The Bar, so you might have to drag yourself away. However you spend the evening, you can come back and close the door, close your eyes, and fall back onto that luxurious king-size bed. The next morning, take your time to enjoy a full Fitzwilliam Irish Breakfast in The Restaurant. The Girlie Getaway starts from £225 total stay running until end of March. Rates are per room per night and based on two people sharing.

For couples who want to make their Valentine’s Day unforgettable there is the Fitz Must Be Love package which includes an overnight stay in an Executive guest bedroom, a mini bottle of prosecco each and luxury milk chocolates in your room. A delicious, romantic four course evening meal for two in The Restaurant plus a rose petal turn down service in the evening and a full Fitzwilliam Irish Breakfast the following morning. The Fitz Must Be Love package starts from £335 and runs from 10th– 13th Feb. Rates are per room per night and based on two people sharing.

Lovers of Afternoon Tea will be delighted to know that, as well as the traditional offering, they have a Crafteroon Tea for those who prefer something a little less dainty and a bit heartier. They all have one thing in common, a scrumptious menu, including fabulous savoury bites and sandwiches with lashings of cakes, sweet treats, tea and coffee or maybe a glass of champagne. Throughout January, the Afternoon Tea is £29.95 per person or £50 per couple.

To find out more about these deals visit https://www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/