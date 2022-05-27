HackTheHub 2022 sells out

With just less than a week to go to the annual #HackTheHub 2022 hackathon, all tickets to the UK and Ireland’s number one leading series have now sold out.

Taking place on Saturday May 28 from 9:00am to 22:00, the tech event hosted in McAuley House Belfast marks the return of the in-person innovative tech day that combines all things code, creativity and community.

#HackTheHub Director Conor Graham, revealed this year’s theme is Data and Artificial Intelligence, both increasingly popular developments in the tech industry: “This year we are bringing together the intersection of data and artificial intelligence.

“We chose this theme because that’s the way the economy is going. Everyone wants to be using data and analytics to learn more effectively and run their businesses better but many don’t know how to do that.”

At Hackathon, developers, data scientists, designers and product owners of all levels are encouraged to develop innovative solutions and tackle a range of challenges within 12 hours over the weekend.

The Hackathon will officially begin at 9:45am on Saturday morning after registration, breakfast and a welcome talk from the Hack The Hub team.

Conor added how the Hackathon gives those breaking into the tech space invaluable experience which will open doors professionally in the near future.

He added: “#Hack the Hub provides the perfect opportunity to try something different. Being in a team with people who have a wide array of skill sets ensures there’s a solid kind of proof concept there that they can then go to look to take further on down the line.

“In the past it has helped people secure jobs or companies have straight up offered multiple job offers. There’s also been people starting businesses, building products and starting businesses from it.”

With Slice as the headline partner, other partners include: Insider Inc, Confluent, Enthuse, Github, Nigma, Datactics, Analytics Engines, Barclays Eagle Labs and help from the community groups PyBelfast and Women Tech Makers, all tickets to the event are free.

John Byrne, manager, customer innovation engineering at Confluent said: “My favourite part of working at Confluent is the people and the journey we’re all on together. Agility, innovation, collaboration and learning all contribute to the values I feel here.

“By being a part of #HackTheHub here in Belfast we are looking forward to seeing all of this in a local community setting and being a part of that community moving forward. Being a part of this high energy and fun environment is a cherished value for the whole Confluent team.”

Previous attendee Stuart said his time at the Hackathon was ‘fun’ and ‘enjoyable’.

“If you’re new to Data and AI, it’s a great opportunity to acquire new skills. Learn from pros and surround yourself with a team. It was exceedingly fun, enjoyable and relaxing.”

Participants will be judged on their best application of Data and Artificial Intelligence in any sector will be scored based on the level of innovation, business value and quality of pitch.

For more information go to hackthehub.com

Hack the Hub 2022 is sponsored by Slice, Confluent, Insider INC, Enthuse, GitHub, Datatics, Barclays Eagle Labs, Analytic Engines and Nigma.