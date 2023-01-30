Greiner Packaging expands apprenticeship schemes

Timed to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week 2023 (6th – 12th February), Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland (GPUK) is expanding its apprenticeships programmes.

“The theme for the 16th annual National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Skills for Life’ and reflects on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, while helping businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with skills for the future,” says Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland People & Culture Leader Kyla McCracken.

“This is an exciting time for Greiner Packaging as we continue to develop some of the world’s most sustainable packaging solutions, and this represents a fantastic opportunity for outstanding individuals to join our established and award-winning Greiner Gold Programme, and our new Greiner Process Apprenticeship. We were the winners of the Large Employer Award in the NI Apprenticeship Awards in partnership with South West College in 2022.”

Greiner Gold Programme

The successful and established Greiner Gold Programme has been running since 2011. It combines technical and vocational training – including in-house and structured on-the-job experience – to enable applicants with the skills to become qualified engineers.

“We have formed partnerships with South West College, Dungannon, to deliver the programme with them,” says GPUK Engagement & Apprenticeships Advisor, Maeve Turbitt. “Apprentices receive a third level qualification, by day-release, and will be accredited, by assessment, up to NVQ Level 3 in an appropriate technical area.”

Greiner Process Apprenticeship

GPUK has recently added the Greiner Process Apprenticeship programme to its apprenticeship portfolio. The aim is to develop the apprentice in all aspects of the operations function, so that they gain a full understanding of the manufacturing process and its technical needs, and to give them the skills to become a Technical Lead Operator within one of the company’s three manufacturing areas.

“The apprentice will be provided with both academic learning and practical on-the-job training within a structured four-year training programme in conjunction with local/regional training providers,” says Maeve Turbitt.

“On both the Greiner Gold Programme and the Greiner Process Apprenticeship we will give successful applicants real life experience, a proper chance to use their skills and learn as they do. This takes the form of practical work experience, supported by job shadowing, mentoring, coaching and project participation.”

Mentoring programme

“One of the fundamental elements of all our apprenticeship programmes is our mentoring programme,” says GPUK General Manager, Paul Millar. “For the duration of our programmes, the apprentices will be mentored by one of Greiner Packaging’s mentors who are highly skilled members of our Engineering and Operations Team, who use their skills and knowledge within a specific area to train the apprentice. We also pride ourselves on excellent pastoral care from all our mentors and Maeve Turbitt, Engagement & Apprenticeships Advisor.”

“Many of our mentors are past apprentices who have graduated from the Greiner Gold Programme and we are very proud of the fact that having been taught on this programme, they are now the teachers.”

“We also pride ourselves on the effective communication links between our external training organisations and Greiner Packaging which ensures apprentices feel supported in their learning experience as well as their personal development and wellbeing.”

Investors in People Gold and Bronze Diversity Mark

“We value every individual in our 320+ workforce – from the many younger employees already on in our Apprenticeship schemes to our 33 colleagues who have over 25 years’ experience,” says Kyla McCracken. “For the second time, we have just been awarded Gold accreditation from Investors in People, and for the third year, we have retained the Bronze Diversity Mark accreditation, which publicly declares a commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees. One of our diversity targets is to have an equal number of female and male applicants for all apprenticeships.”

“I would say to any applicant, these opportunities are not just apprenticeships, but an outstanding opportunity to shape your future with skills for life.”

For entry requirements for both apprenticeship schemes, please contact: Maeve Turbitt – Engagement & Apprenticeships Advisor: [email protected]