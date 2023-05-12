Greiner Packaging celebrates 40 years at the cutting edge of sustainability and innovation with K3® inspired connected experience

As part of its 40-year celebration at the cutting edge of innovation, sustainable plastic packaging experts, Greiner Packaging, has partnered with creative technology studio Appetite Creative, to create a fun and interactive connected experience to celebrate the next iteration of its industry leading sustainable K3® packaging.

Accessed via a QR code, the bespoke experience taps into the motto of the K3® anniversary campaign: “often imitated, never equalled”, and who better to embody it than Elvis Presley himself.

The entertaining Elvis-themed connected experience includes a recycle ball game where users jump a ball to separate the cardboard wrapper from as many plastic containers as possible to gain a leaderboard top score. Showcasing the environmental benefits of this new iteration of the self-separating packaging, the experience highlights the user-friendly easy-to-recycle experience offered by K3®, with sharable Elvis AR filters and a quiz to test users’ knowledge about the packaging.

Greiner Packaging

The app was launched at the Interpack trade show in Düsseldorf at the beginning of May. Three prizes were available daily at the show for the top three players who collected as many points as possible and climbed to the top of the leaderboard. The winners were announced at the end of every day, with prizes including an Air Up drinking bottle, Chipolo Bluetooth Tracker, and Premium Kavodrink bottle.

“We have been working for over four decades to keep improving cardboard-plastic combinations, making them even more user-friendly and, crucially, even more environmentally friendly. We were thrilled to celebrate this milestone while showcasing the latest K3® iteration – the self-separating K3® r100 – at Interpack, through an entertaining, interactive and educational connected experience available for every delegate to enjoy,” said Jörg Sabo, Global Director Marketing and Innovation at Greiner Packaging.

“This connected experience combines interactive shareable content with the clear message that as the inventors of K3®, the team at Greiner Packaging know packaging inside out. Bringing to life the benefits of this sustainable and practical packaging, we hope everyone has fun with the connected experience,” said Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative.

The web app tracks real-time interaction, such as average engagement time, age, location, number of visitors, return visitors and social media shares, including GDPR-compliant personal data to enable the brand to optimise its marketing and better understand consumers.