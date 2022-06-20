Granite Podcast Studio Celebrates 200k Downloads Milestone

Launched just before the pandemic in early 2020, Granite Podcast Studio in Newry’s Granite Exchange has just marked a milestone of 200,000 collective downloads since the podcast studio opened its doors in Autumn 2020.

Built in late 2019 and opened in early 2020, just before lockdown one, it was a delayed start for the state-of-the-art podcast studio, but in just 18 months, over 200,000 people have chosen to download and listen to a podcast episode that’s been expertly recorded and edited at Granite Podcast Studios.

Granite Podcast Studio

Home to some of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s leading podcasts, including What’s the Crime?, The Public Eye and Activist Lawyer, the podcast studio is conveniently situated in the heart of Newry, and is now attracting budding podcast creators and hosts from Ireland and across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on this major milestone, Colleen O’Hare, Granite Podcast Studio Manager comments: “At Granite Exchange, we pride ourselves on being an innovative and forward-thinking business and we’re delighted that our productions have reached over 200,000 people in such a short space of time.

“When we invested in the podcast studios before the pandemic, we were confident of the rising demand for high quality, state-of-the-art studio space, but the arrival of the pandemic quickly closed our doors during the first lockdown.

“When it was safe to do so, we relaunched the podcast studio and have welcomed many hosts and hundreds of guests to the studio. Our hosts travel from far and wide to record at Granite Podcast Studios due to the quality of our equipment, location and editing expertise.

As restrictions eased and the trend for podcasting continued to increase, Granite Podcast Studio has noticed a significant uplift in new podcasts and enquiries. Colleen continues: “We have lots of plans for Granite Podcast Studios, and as the demand for high quality podcasts increase, we’re well placed to welcome new clients who we can help on their podcast journey.”

The ultra-modern studio features a spacious, airy space that can fit up to four participants and is equipped with the latest audio equipment and cutting-edge technology. The experienced team at Granite Podcast Studio also offer in-house editing services, which can transform any podcast into a professional, ready-to-upload show with minimal effort required from its customers.

Natasha Daryaie, also known as the Gym Guru, records her ‘Tash Talks’ podcast in Granite Podcast Studio. Natasha adds: “Having such a modern podcast studio at our doorstep in Newry is a gift for people who are looking to increase their presence or are seeking to record good quality podcasts, paired with expertise and knowledge in this space.

“The team at Granite Podcast Studio have made my experience recording at the studio fantastic. I know my audience and content, but the overall service has delivered a higher quality listening experience, and this has certainly helped to contribute to the consistent growth of my podcast audience.”

Belinda O’Neill, host of ‘Be Inspired to Be’ podcast, recorded in Granite Podcast Studio recently, and added: “Recording at Granite Podcast Studio was very easy. All I did was book my slot, show up and record! The studio is spacious and comfortable and is fitted with all the modern equipment to record a great quality podcast. I also made use of the in-house editing service, and I’m looking forward to working with the team on future episodes and building the ‘Be Inspired to Be’ podcast series.”

Granite Podcast Studio is situated at 5-6 Kildare St, Newry, BT34 1DQ. The studio is open Monday to Friday. For further information on its services, please see www.granitepodcaststudio.com or contact Colleen O’Hare on [email protected]

To listen to some of Granite Podcast Studio’s podcasts, see the website where you’ll find: The Public Eye, hosted by Sarah Travers, Activist Lawyer, Just’ Cause and Loudmouthed Lawyer.