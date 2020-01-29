Graeme Bennett appointed director at IPC Mouldings

Graeme Bennett has now been appointed a director of IPC Mouldings. He previously held a number of senior management business positions across manufacturing, packaging, beverage and construction sectors before joining IPC Mouldings as general manager in early 2019.

This appointment shows how Graeme has quickly established himself in a key position within the company and that given his significant expertise to date, he is now expertly driving their strategy for growth.

IPC Mouldings successfully supplies injection moulded parts and assemblies throughout the product life from concept to production and onto aftermarket support. Over their 25 years in the industry, IPC has become an established and trusted collaborative supply chain partner with their customers.

“I’m delighted to be able to take up this role and add real value to the company. Having completed the IOD Certificate and Diploma in company direction and with my previous experience, I believe I have the competency to deliver on this important role, understand the full extent of my responsibilities and ensure good governance continues to be at the heart of this exceptional company,” said Graeme.

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director, commented; “This was an easy decision for the Board. Graeme has had a real and valued impact in his short time with the company. What has been astonishing is his ability to understand not only the business at every level but the customer and our own team. I’m looking forward to Graeme’s input at board level and being able to grow this business together.”