Good Relations Week Goes Virtual to celebrate 30th Anniversary

The Community Relations Council will celebrate 30 years of outstanding community relations work with its annual Good Relations Week going virtual for 2020.

This year’s virtual Good Relations Week will run from Monday 14th to Monday 21st September 2020 and bring a dynamic programme of community relations focused events and digital content to a new virtual audience.

The theme for the free online showcase is ‘Celebrating Our Journey, Embracing Our Future.’ as it celebrates the efforts of people and communities in tackling sectarianism and racism and promoting cultural diversity in Northern Ireland.

The Community Relations Council is encouraging local groups and organisations, statutory bodies, businesses, and local councils to get involved and host an online event or create a piece of digital content that demonstrates the spirit of good community relations in 2020.

This could be a streamed musical or dance performance, an interactive lecture, a virtual tour or exhibition, an online workshop or a collaborative podcast. Archive material from 30-years of building united communities together is also welcome and can comprise of a compilation video of film footage, photography, or interviews.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “The Community Relations Council is excited to launch Good Relations Week 2020 as a virtual festival in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is a big year for us as we celebrate 30 years of investment in outstanding community relations work, and we are determined to deliver an online experience that will bring the magic of Good Relations Week into people’s everyday lives.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council added: “During the pandemic we’ve learnt again the importance of human connection. Moving Good Relations Week on-line is a great opportunity to reach new audiences. We want to give everyone the chance to be part of this year’s celebrations. We encourage organisations and people to showcase their outstanding good relations efforts by getting involved. If you don’t know about all the great community relations work that goes on around you, join some of the events online this year”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office, Department for Communities, Department of Justice and the Education Authority Northern Ireland and contributes to achieving the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.

To get involved in Good Relations Week 2020 register your interest at www.goodrelationsweek.com