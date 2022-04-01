Global pressures force tariff increase for firmus energy customers in Ten Towns Network area

The sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier, firmus energy, to announce increases to its natural gas tariff in the Ten Towns Network area of 16.31%. This increase will take effect from 3rd May 2022.

The announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week[1] on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine. This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity, and gas. Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

Outlining what firmus energy is doing to help its customers, Niall Martindale continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected] Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

We will be announcing a tariff change for the Greater Belfast Network area in the coming days.

[1] This is based on typical Medium Home Consumption Value of 12,000kWh per year as published by OFGEM. £3.86 is based on a typical firmus energy network home PAYG customer. A typical firmus energy network home credit customer will increase by £4.06 per week.