Tourism NI Launches New Giant Spirit Awards

Tourism NI has launched a refreshed and updated annual awards programme aimed at showcasing and rewarding best in class in the tourism and hospitality industry. Renamed The Giant Spirit Awards, the event will build on the successful legacy of the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards which ran for over forty years until 2019.

Giant Spirit Awards

The Giant Spirt awards will be more closely aligned to the award winning destination brand Northern Ireland ~ Embrace a Giant Spirit. The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and sprit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.

Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen said; “I am delighted to launch our newly branded annual awards which have been a central pillar of our support to industry for decades. Over the last two years the industry has shown enormous resilience and, looking to the future, collaboration and innovation will be the basis of our recovery”.

‘We believe it is vital that the people, places and organisations that contribute to our success continue to be rewarded. The Giant Spirit Awards are about recognising the very best within our industry and we are keen to encourage businesses of all sizes to enter.

Councillor Michael Savage, Chairman Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said; “We are delighted the new Giant Spirit Awards will be held in Newcastle at the fabulous Slieve Donard Resort. The Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate all those individuals, businesses and initiatives that have demonstrated flexibility during the last two challenging years to adapt and continue to deliver the visitor a quality experience. The tourism industry has demonstrated how important the sector is, and will continue to be, to the success of Northern Ireland economy.

We will be encouraging our industry to submit applications to The Giant Spirit Awards and illustrate how they are exemplary in the various awards categories”.

The Giant Spirit awards categories will include Best Hotel, Best B&B and Guesthouse, Best Self-Catering, Best Tourism Experience, Best Food and Drink Experience, Most Innovative Business, Most Promising Student and a number of special awards.

An information event for industry wishing to enter the awards will be held on Wednesday 29th June at Ten Square, Belfast 10.30am to 12.30pm. For more details on the information event go to NI Giant Spirit Awards 2022 Info Session (tourismni.com)

The Awards Gala Dinner and presentation will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle on Thursday 6th October 2022 with an anticipated audience of 300-350 guests.

For further information on how to enter The Giant Spirit Awards please go to www.nigiantspiritawards.com. Entries close on Wednesday 27th July.