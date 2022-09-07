Gavin Martin Appointed MD at Mango Direct Marketing

Northern Ireland’s largest independent contact centre, Mango Ethical Direct Marketing, has announced the appointment of Gavin Martin, as its next Managing Director. The news comes as the Bangor-based organisation shares its plans for expansion over the next five years, including the creation of 90 new jobs in the local area.

Gavin, 35, is the family-owned organisation’s youngest Managing Director to date. He has been working for Mango Direct Marketing since its inception 14 years ago and was appointed to the role in May 2022, succeeding Stuart Lally, who moves into the role of CEO.

With a wealth of experience across many sectors, Mango Direct Marketing supports businesses with a range of bespoke services, including sales, customer services, supporter services, fundraising, response handling, email management, live chat, fulfilment, SMS, and social media. The organisation’s client base includes businesses in the UK and Ireland, as well as Australia and America.

The organisation currently employs over 200 staff from its purpose-built 12,000 square foot contact centre building. It recently re-invested £1 million into the business, to fuel ambitious growth plans which include the expansion of its team, premises, services, and global client base, along with the creation of 90 new jobs.

Gavin says, “It is a privilege to have been appointed Managing Director of Mango Direct Marketing. I joined Mango as one of five initial staff members and have grown with the organisation as it has evolved into Northern Ireland’s largest independently-owned contact centre.

“We are a genuine company full of genuine people, and our unique culture and ethical approach has helped us to sustain great client relationships and become the largest independent business of our kind in the country.

“I will forever be indebted to Susan and Stuart, who saw and believed in my potential. It is a strong passion of mine to do the same for the next generation that comes through our doors.

“Mango strives to instil a family culture, and we are committed to investing in our people. I look forward to continuing to support our staff and clients as we take Mango to the next level.”

As Managing Director, Gavin will oversee the purchase of the building next door to Mango’s existing office space. The renovation will house a state-of-the-art training and development facility, as well as a dedicated IT suite for the expanding inhouse team.

Stuart Lally, Chief Executive Officer of Mango Direct Marketing, founded the company with his wife Susan. He comments, “We are delighted to appoint Gavin as our next Managing Director. Gavin has been with us from the very beginning and has been involved in all aspects of the business over the years. He has played a pivotal role in our operational setup and growth, and it has been a pleasure to support his career development and watch him evolve into a member of our senior leadership team.

“An ethical approach is at the heart of our business and as we look to the future, we are confident that Gavin is the right person to lead the organisation forward. He is incredibly dedicated and has an innate ability to build strong relationships with colleagues and clients. He has also played a pivotal role in nurturing our team’s talent, supporting them to develop their potential, and contribute to the success of our organisation.

“We are very grateful for his efforts over the years, and I have absolute confidence that he will ensure the continued success of Mango as we realise our ambitious growth plans.”

