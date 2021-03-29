Galgorm Collection to open The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat

Galgorm Collection has announced the opening of The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, in an investment worth £10 million that will create an additional 26 hospitality jobs, taking its total workforce to almost 100 team members, and provide an exciting welcome break for visitors from this summer.

The 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa – The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat – will open on 18 June and follows the purchase and dramatic transformation of the former Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick, a picturesque Co Antrim village located only 20 minutes from Belfast and 10 minutes from Belfast International Airport.

The property was acquired by Galgorm Collection in 2018 and now offers stylish accommodation, a luxury outdoor spa and lakeside walk, an onsite bar and restaurant and an exclusive-use events space for weddings and conferences.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat

Galgorm Collection Managing Director, Colin Johnston, said “After more than 18 months of extensive redevelopment and a challenging year for the hospitality industry we’re thrilled to throw open our doors and welcome guests to enjoy this unmatched new experience.

Not only does this represent a significant investment in the local economy and cements our longstanding commitment to support and grow our tourism industry, but it comes with 26 new hospitality roles which we are currently recruiting for.”

Extensive refurbishment work has been undertaken to upgrade the hotel’s 33 guestrooms which come equipped with all the latest mod cons.

Additionally, a £2 million outdoor spa area offers guests a lakeside tranquil space for relaxation, with unique attractions including Swedish saunas, aromatherapy steam room, halotherapy salt chamber and Roman inspired baths and hot tubs. Exclusive to The Rabbit is a lakeside beach complete with heated sand, a Lake Bar, sunken lounge and plush cabanas for a laid back, luxurious experience.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat will safely welcome its first guests from Friday 18th June 2021 and stays can be booked online at rabbithotel.com.

“We’re all about good times at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat and guests can expect a truly unique experience; from relaxing on our brand-new heated beach with lakeside views, the only attraction of its kind in the island of Ireland, to enjoying a personal cocktail turndown service from the comfort of our stylish rooms.

With full safety measures in place and a fresh new offering, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat is the perfect place for reuniting with loved ones and enjoying memorable new experiences and we look forward to welcoming guests this summer,” said Colin Johnston.

Following an extensive £2.5 million refurbishment, The Rabbit Restaurant and Hunter’s Bar first opened to diners in July 2020, seating up to 180 guests and boasting a large outdoor terrace for al fresco dining. Internally, the restaurant is home to an extensive wine cellar featuring the finest labels from around the world, whilst a showstopping bar adorned in glistening bronze takes centre stage along with its extensive cocktail menu.

In addition to the accommodation, spa and bar and restaurant offering, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat has also opened the doors to its brand-new banqueting suite and wedding venue The Loft, offering unabridged luxury in a magical setting.

With high vaulted ceilings, chandeliers adorned with foliage, marble dining tables, dramatic fireplaces and a stunning romantic lake view from the spacious outdoor terrace, the fairy-tale setting is the ideal backdrop for a picture-perfect wedding day. Operating a one wedding a day policy, The Loft is available for up to 140 guests.

Galgorm is renowned for creating world-class hospitality experiences throughout their award-winning properties in Northern Ireland. Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has received numerous awards and accolades for their stellar service and offering, including receiving the Four AA Red Star Award for excellence in quality and hospitality last year, as well as previously holding the coveted title of Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year.

For more information visit www.rabbithotel.com.