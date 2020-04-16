Galgorm Collection donates to Northern Health Trust

Galgorm Collection will be donating £750,000 worth of experience vouchers to the Northern Health & Social Care Trust frontline staff in recognition for their hard work, bravery, and commitment to helping patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galgorm Collection is rewarding key workers with a range of experiences – from overnight stays, spa days and meals in their award-winning properties across Northern Ireland – to cement its commitment to the community and bring some much-needed respite to key workers.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we have seen before and it is placing huge pressure on our NHS. We wanted to find a way to sincerely thank our brilliant NHS staff who are on the front line of the fight against this outbreak and coping with unbelievable situations in a remarkably professional and brave manner.

We recognise how difficult it must be for every NHS staff member working to manage this crisis, with many separated from their families and working long hours. That’s why Galgorm Collection has decided to donate 5,000 experiences to Northern Health & Social Care Trust frontline workers, to show our appreciation and give our frontline heroes the chance to rest and recoup once this emergency is over.

The voucher donation represents a charitable contribution of over £750,000 by Galgorm Collection to our local communities and we look forward to welcoming each and every NHS worker through our doors once we can safely reopen. Until then, we will continue to clap for our carers each week and provide whatever support we can to our key workers. We are forever in their debt.”

Galgorm Collection is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility and works with numerous local community groups and organisations including the long standing relationship with Simon Community and more recently the Community Rescue Service raising in excess of £100,000

Overview of Galgorm Collection

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is the flagship property in the Galgorm Collection, encompassing the award-winning Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant, McKendry’s Bar & Grill Restaurant and Fratelli’s. The Resort recently undergone a £400,000 transformation of its accommodation. Galgorm’s flagship bar, McKendry’s Bar & Lounge (formerly known as Gillies Bar) received an £800,000 refurb, opening in January 2020 with a traditional Irish offering. The new-look lounge encompasses one of the largest collections of whiskey in the island of Ireland.

Galgorm Spa is also expanding its offering with a £1 million investment in developing the Resort’s Serenity Gardens to include a new Palm House. Additional relaxation areas, saunas and hot tubs have also been installed to accommodate burgeoning numbers of spa visitors.

In Belfast, it also operates restaurants Fratelli’s on Great Victoria Street and Café Parisien, offering a French brasserie-style menu in the iconic Robinson & Cleaver building overlooking City Hall on Donegall Square and just last year purchased Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick which is currently undergoing renovation.

For more information please visit www.galgorm.com