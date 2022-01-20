Further Education Colleges support local communities

Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges have joined a national initiative to help staff and students support and connect with local communities.

The Good for Me Good for FE campaign aims to generate £1 million worth of social value via a programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising and charitable partnerships over the next twelve months.

Over 100 Colleges from across the UK have joined the campaign which builds on the success of FE Foodbank Friday which saw colleges come together to collect almost 47,000 items for local foodbanks.

With demand for Foodbanks remaining high in Northern Ireland, this activity will continue as part of Good for Me Good for FE, to ensure that communities continue to be supported with basic food needs.

In addition, staff and students who are keen to undertake voluntary and fundraising activities will be supported to do so. So far, an amazing 29,182 volunteering hours have been logged and £20,500 generated through fundraising activities.

Ken Webb, Chair of the College Principal’s group said: “Northern Ireland’s six Further Education colleges are delighted to be involved in this exciting and important initiative. Working in partnership with colleges around the UK means that we can have a really positive impact on both our communities and those further afield.”

“Our colleges play a vital role in the community, which goes far beyond just education. Good for Me Good for FE captures and maximises this hard work, bringing our sector together to support social mobility and aspiration. Generating social value is key to helping our communities prosper, particularly as Northern Ireland as a region begins to recover post-pandemic.”

“A key priority for our sector is to improve our students and staff’s mental health after such a challenging year. We know that helping others supports mental health and wellbeing. This is something we can certainly encourage via Good for Me Good for FE.”