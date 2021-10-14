Frozen and chilled foods rolls out across Poundland in Northern Ireland

Poundland is to introduce chilled and frozen food ranges at stores across Northern Ireland, as the discount retailer continues its period of expansion and transformation.

Over the past six months, Poundland has quietly trialled the new ranges at three stores in Lisnagelvin, Cookstown and Armagh.

A big hit with customers, Poundland now plans to roll the ranges into 13 more stores by the end of November 2021.

The items in the chilled and frozen range include everyday meals and snacks, including ready meals, pies and pizzas, as well as frozen desserts and ice-cream.

Known internally as Project Diamond Ice, the expansion of Poundland’s chilled and frozen range is part of its drive to transform its stores to offer more of what customers want under one roof.

Poundland

Over the past two years these new ranges have been launched in over 200 stores across Mainland UK and now Northern Ireland is to join Poundland’s frozen revolution.

Poundland/Dealz Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin said it was great news that by the end of the year many of Poundland’s NI stores would offer chilled and frozen food.

She said: “It’s a very exciting time for us here in Ireland as we grow and expand.

“We’ve opened a number of stores both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland this year with more in the pipeline. But it’s not just about store openings, it’s also about the transformation of our offer for customers.

“Bringing chilled and frozen food to our NI stores is something we’ve been keen to do.

Alongside the addition of PEP&CO clothing and home ranges in our stores, means we’re fast becoming the store we know our customers want us to be.”

Across the UK, Poundland is on track to have chilled and frozen food in 250 stores by the autumn and as many as 500 within two years, enabling customers to buy more of what they need in a single shopping trip.

The new chilled and frozen ranges have been developed in partnership with Fultons Foods, a leading frozen food specialist which last year became part of the Poundland family in an acquisition that started a £25 million investment in chilled and frozen.

This week, Poundland also announced that it is converting ten of its Fultons chilled and frozen food stores into Poundland or PEP&CO formats before Christmas in England.

Project Diamond Ice is part of the biggest transformation in Poundland’s 30-year history, significantly broadening the offer to customers. PEP&CO clothing shop-in-shops are already in more than 400 stores and PEP&CO Home is now available across its 800-plus estate.