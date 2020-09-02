Freedom Brokers brings telematics van insurance to price comparison platforms

Freedom Brokers, the forward-thinking insurance firm, has teamed up with Seopa, the parent company of insurance comparison platforms, Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, to bring its first telematics van insurance offering ‘Freedom To Drive’, initially focusing on light commercial van drivers.

Seopa was the first comparison expert in the UK to offer van insurance across its aggregator system and now has one of the most comprehensive van panels providing extensive choice for customers. This new telematics product from Freedom Brokers is an innovative addition – seeking to reward safe drivers with competitive prices.

Founded in Cheadle, Greater Manchester in 2017, Freedom Brokers, created by founder and CEO, Sam White, on the back of a 20-year track record in insurance services, is committed to providing policies to those people that are often overlooked by traditional insurers, giving a fair and high-quality service.

Ray Westwick, Chief Operating Officer at Freedom Group, said: “We are always proud to do things differently at Freedom and the launch of Freedom to Drive supported by Theo will really set us apart at a time when the interest in usage based insurance has perhaps never been higher. Quotezone is committed to introducing new and customer centric products and is happy to support us along this journey and become one of our launch partners.”

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, added: “Freedom Brokers’ commitment to doing things differently by serving those customers that are often overlooked by other insurance providers is not only admirable – it also perfectly encapsulates that word ‘freedom’. It’s also something that resonates with us, as we’re keen to provide our customers with clear information across a wide range of products and providers so that they can find the policies that suit them best, at competitive prices.

“2020 has proven an interesting year for van insurance, with a 38% year-on-year increase in traffic to our van insurance system during lockdown – perhaps due to a growing number of small businesses purchasing new vans in order to extend their delivery service offerings. We’re delighted that this new partnership with Freedom Brokers will mean these van drivers now have an even stronger range of options to choose from, including van telematics.”

Seopa, the parent company of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, was founded by the Northern Irish entrepreneur, Greg Wilson, in 2003. CompareNI.com has grown to become Northern Ireland’s number one price comparison platform, while the company’s Quotezone.co.uk platform is one of the leading insurance comparison sites in the UK.