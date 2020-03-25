Free SME support forum set up to help business in NI

Belfast law firm, McKees, has partnered with accountancy firm Harbinson Mulholland and financial services practice, Kerr Henderson, to set up the SME Support Forum to provide free guidance and support to businesses impacted during the current challenging conditions.

In a series of regular webinars in the coming weeks, the three firms aim to provide real-time legal, financial and insurance support and practical steps to help as many businesses as possible.

Chris Ross, Managing Partner of McKees said: “It’s an unprecedented time for every business across Northern Ireland and many are facing a lot of challenges, turbulence and fear. Our generation hasn’t experienced a crisis like it before and Covid-19 is taking a massive toll on the local economy. Businesses are having to contend with so many issues at once and a lot of the people I have spoken to over the last number of weeks just don’t have the resources in place to deal with this ever-evolving situation.

We are seeing businesses closing across the province, thousands of people are losing their jobs, employers are accommodating sick and worried employees, insurance policies are not being covered and there is massive disruption to supply chains. And some businesses just don’t know where to turn to for help. We have partnered with Harbinson Mulholland and Kerr Henderson to set up the SME Support Forum which is specifically for people in Northern Ireland who own an SME business and are currently worried about their livelihood and that of the people who work for them. We are here to help get people the practical information they need at this terrible time.”

“Not all SME’s will have the legal, financial and insurance support they need and that will only add to the stress and worry. If you are scared, confused or anxious and don’t know where to start or what you need to do, the SME Support Forum is here to provide logical steps and practical information. We are encouraging SME’s to get in touch with the questions and issues they need help and support with at this time and we will do our very best to guide them in the right direction,” Chris concluded.

For further information on the SME Support Forum go to www.mckees-law.com