Free online consultancy hangout with RNN Communications

In these unprecedented times for all businesses, communications is vital, says Dearbhla Sloan of RNN Communications. Whether that be crisis communications, social media content or stakeholder comms. And indeed, this rightly enforced time to stay home, can also be viewed as time to plan diversification for your business, new ideas, reaching new audiences etc.

We’re all in this together local Ballynahinch Communications firm, RNN Communications, has just launched a service offering free communications advice via virtual hangouts.

Hangout with RNN (virtually)

For businesses, the immediacy of the current crisis may still be sinking in. We understand. This is a global crisis on an unprecedented scale.

Offering businesses free online virtual hangout sessions with the experts from RNN Comms over the next six weeks, they are offering help with not only crisis comms, but also with planning, ideas and next steps for businesses when this passes…which it will.

This is FREE consultancy time. All they ask in return is that you stay indoors where possible and help stop the spread.

Click here to read more https://rnncommunications.com/blog/hangout-with-rnn-virtually or email [email protected] to book your slotstayhome #staysafe