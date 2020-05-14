Four Star Pizza reopens NI stores

Four Star Pizza is to reopen 12 of its Northern Ireland stores following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All stores have undergone a ‘Coronavirus refit’ to ensure that pizzas can be freshly made and delivered whilst adhering to the required social distancing measures.

The reopening is good news for over 100 employees, who will return to work at work across Four Star outlets in Lisburn, Carrick, Bangor, Coleraine, Armagh and Newry – with a further six stores in Belfast, including South Belfast (Lisburn Road), North Belfast (Cavehill Road), East Belfast (Beersbridge Road), West Belfast (Kennedy Way), Newtownabbey and Dundonald.

After a six-week wait, customers will now be able to order deliveries in a process that can be totally contact free. Orders can be pre-paid and safely delivered from store to door, with drivers keeping their distance as required by Government guidelines.

Inside each outlet, designated areas have been created for both kitchen staff and delivery drivers, separated by large perspex screens at the counter for added protection and at ‘flashpoints’ throughout the stores to ensure social distancing. Floor markings clearly outline the workstations of all staff, face masks and gloves will be available – with hand sanitisers, wipes and sterilizing sprays in plentiful supply at all stages of production.

“We are delighted to be in a position to reopen our stores after a significant investment to restructure our kitchens and ensure that our staff and customers are fully protected and safe from the Coronavirus,” said Four Star Pizza Director Brian Clarke.

“The decision to close at the end of March was a very difficult one but we really felt it was the responsible thing to do in light of government guidelines at the time and in order to ensure that our stores offered a safe environment for our staff to continue doing what they do best – making and delivering fresh and tasty pizzas to our loyal customers,” he added.

“We would like to thank all of our staff and customers for their patience and understanding and they can now be reassured that every precaution has been taken to ensure that their food is produced and delivered as safely as possible. Now everyone can stay safe, stay happy and stay full,” he added.

The vast majority of Four Star Pizza’s 60 stores in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are now open. As a result of social distancing measures and restrictions, online orders are reported to have increased by almost 60%.