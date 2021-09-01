Four Star Pizza launches apprenticeship programme

Four Star Pizza has launched an apprenticeship programme with plans to create 30 new jobs across its 15 Northern Ireland stores.

The apprenticeship programme is in response to the growing success of the pizza-chain which last year enjoyed its best annual performance since Four Star Pizza was founded in 1986.

Now, to support this continued growth, the company has launched a province-wide recruitment drive to find 30 new apprentices in Northern Ireland, as Scott Higginson of Four Star Pizza, explained.

Four Star Pizza apprenticeship

Scott said: “We’re passionate about what we do, in fact we’ve even created a name for our expert pizza makers, Doughologists. We love pizza and we love incredible service, so if we find people with those same values then we have a great starting point and who knows what’s possible.

“Our new apprenticeship programme is a great way for people to learn a trade, get an insight into how a business is run and get expert advice from people who were in the same position as them once.

“Typically, our apprentices will work a minimum of 25 hours per week on dayshifts so they can cover all aspects of our business from dough making, which is made fresh in-store every day, to eventually leading their own team. Our 6-month program will give apprentices a thorough grounding and unique insight into our business and our hope is that they will develop their careers with us.”

Scott, a former delivery driver, now store owner, feels the pizza business isn’t viewed as a job for life, or a career that people aspire to but, as he explained, you get out what you put in.

“Most people don’t realise that working with us can lead to a life-long career that brings with it financial security and a great work culture – but it does require a good work ethic.

“Starting as a driver and gradually getting a feel for the business allowed me to progress naturally whilst gaining invaluable experience along the way, at every level, which set me up for success.

“Our apprenticeship programme offers a fast track, potentially life-changing, opportunity to others. In return, the apprentices will need to be committed, eager to learn and, with our support, they could go on to build a career they can be proud – just like I did”, concluded Scott.

To find out more about the Four Star Pizza apprenticeship programme please contact Scott Higginson at [email protected]

Four Star PIzza opened its first Northern Ireland store in Belfast in 1999 and other locations now include Bangor, Dundonald Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Coleraine, Lisburn and Craigavon.

Last year, the company sold approximately 5 MILLION pizzas, using almost 67 MILLION pepperoni slices, more than 550 TONNES of cheese and 1100 TONNES of flour in the process.