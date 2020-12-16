firmus energy invests almost £15m to grow its gas network during 2020

Local natural gas supplier firmus energy has marked a significant year of investment across its network in Northern Ireland. The local gas company has invested £14.9 million in its network since the start of the year to bring natural gas to even more homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

By the end of 2022 Northern Ireland’s natural gas infrastructure will have passed over 550,000 properties. Connecting a further 230,000 properties to the network would deliver an impressive carbon reduction saving of 1.7million tonnes of CO 2 each year. This is equivalent to taking 367,274 cars off the road

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Stanfield Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Operations with firmus energy, said: “firmus energy currently supplies gas to over 100,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland. Our continued investment emphasises our commitment to Northern Ireland’s local economy and its communities. We are committed to providing the lowest possible tariffs to ensure natural gas continues to be attractive for both domestic and business customers.

“Our network extension inevitably leads to an increase in the demand for firmus energy approved natural gas installers. We have dedicated installers across the region who work alongside the local firmus energy advisory team to help ensure seamless service provision across the board. New customers can enjoy both the convenience and environmental benefits natural gas has to offer”.

Energy users switching from home heating oil to natural gas immediately reduce their carbon emissions by up to 50%. This is achieved through the introduction of a carbon cleaner fuel and the associated efficiencies of a highly efficient natural gas boiler with controls. This means that continuing to grow the natural gas network in Northern Ireland will unlock major carbon savings and help the region’s journey towards net carbon zero.

Customers who are interested in moving to natural gas can call the firmus energy customer service on 0800 032 4567 or visit us online at www.firmusenergy.co.uk.