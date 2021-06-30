firmus energy awarded Diversity and Inclusion Charter Mark

Local natural gas company, firmus energy’s commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity has been recognised them receiving Northern Ireland’s first Diversity and Inclusion Charter Mark. The Legal Island accreditation covers key characteristics of equality legislation in the workplace and is yet another demonstration of firmus energy’s commitment in this area, which previously included a Bronze Charter mark from Diversity NI.

The company has worked tirelessly to advance and promote diversity and inclusion across the organisation.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy explained, “Diversity is a key pillar within the organisation, we believe the best way to create a culture to be proud of is by operating by values which encourage trust and empowerment for our staff. This goes beyond the internal boundaries of firmus energy, engaging with our customers, partners, and wider stakeholders, we encourage and promote the need for diversity and inclusion in everything we do.

“Inclusion is about making very deliberate efforts to promote a family-feel culture. We want all staff to realise their full potential and our Diversity & Inclusivity policy plays a key role in this.”

firmus energy HR manager, Olga Pollock added, “The Legal Island judging panel noted the importance of our diversity training for all staff as well as further inclusive measures such as our Right Track, MD talkback and transparent communication channels that we have adopted which allow every staff member to have a voice and contribute to the culture of the organization.”

Diversity and Inclusion Charter Mark

As ‘Diversity Ambassadors’ on the digital recruitment platform, SeeMe Hired, firmus energy’s selection panel do not see any of the personal details of candidates. Such anonymity removes all risk of ‘unconscious bias’ during the selection process and applicants are shortlisted based entirely on objective, pre-determined criteria. firmus energy are one of very few employers in Northern Ireland to have transitioned to such ‘blind shortlisting’. All employees within the business have received recent training on diversity and inclusion, including all members of our shortlisting panels.

The Judging Panel of the Legal Island Diversity & Inclusion Chartermark” commented, “Our judging panel determined that firmus energy has a thorough Equality and Diversity Policy in place and satisfactorily applies this throughout their organisation. Legal Island also noted that they were highly impressed by the almost 50/50 gender split across the organization; something which isn’t typical within the energy sector.

“firmus energy remain committed to ensuring diversity and inclusion is at the heart of their organisation and aspire to gain the Gold diversity charter mark”.

To find out more about a career with the company visit www.firmusenergy.co.uk/about-us/jobs/