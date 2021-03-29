FinTechNI Announces Senior Board Appointments

FinTechNI, the independent, not-for-profit industry association representing Northern Ireland’s rapidly growing financial technology community has today announced the appointment of Andrew Jenkins and Bo Brustkern to its Board of Directors.

In-line with the recently released Kalifa Review, which identified Northern Ireland as one of the top-ten Fintech Clusters in the UK, the announcement comes as part of FinTechNI’s objective to establish a long-term strategic plan that will build on its existing strengths to support FinTech entrepreneurs and scale-ups and see the region continue to prosper and bolster its reputation as a leading global FinTech hub.

Alex Lee, Chairman at FinTechNI said: “We are delighted to welcome Bo and Andrew to the FinTechNI Board. As the UK Government appointed Fintech Envoy for Northern Ireland, Andrew has been working very closely with us over the last couple of years, and so we are delighted to formally recognise that in this appointment. Bo has also been a great supporter of FintechNI since our inception back in 2018, and he brings a wealth of experience and connections to help us promote Northern Ireland’s FinTech ecosystem on a global stage.”

For over 20 years, Bo Brustkern has set himself apart as a leader in funding, building and leading cutting-edge companies focused on FinTech and financial services. In addition to co-founding and leading LendIt Fintech, Bo co-founded Arcstone Valuation (2006), Arcstone Equity Research (2010) and NSR Invest (2013). Previously, he was a venture capitalist at Rustic Canyon Partners in Silicon Valley; and a private equity investor at BACE Industries in Denver, Colorado.

Bo Brustkern, Co-founder of LendIt Fintech said: “My current passion lies in working with and connecting FinTech communities around the world. It is an honour to join the FinTechNI board. With the prominence of FinTech propelled by the pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to collaborate and connect with other communities across the globe, driving the dialogue on financial services technology and ensuring Northern Ireland is at the centre of those conversations.”

Andrew Jenkins possesses over 20 years’ experience in the technology sector, including financial services. In 2019 he was appointed as UK Government FinTech Envoy for Northern Ireland, a position he has used to promote collaboration between the region’s large companies and start-ups, engaging with local Government to drive the development of the FinTech sector in Northern Ireland.

Andrew is a Director at Arity, a company founded by The Allstate Corporation. Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, which enables them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical.

Northern Ireland FinTech Envoy Andrew Jenkins said: “In my role as Fintech Envoy, I have had the pleasure of working with FinTechNI for a number of years and have seen the huge value the organisation has brought to the local FinTech community. I’m very pleased to join the board in an official capacity and look forward to consolidating Northern Ireland’s reputation as a world class destination for FinTechs.”