Finnebrogue Artisan brings an extra special Christmas to the whole table

Finnebrogue Artisan has won a national deal with Asda to supply three of the retailer’s Extra Special products this Christmas.

The Downpatrick based business will produce a first to market Extra Special Vegan Turkey Joint and two new Pig in Blankets products – Extra Special Pigs in Blankets and Extra Special Double Chilli Pigs in Blankets, to stores across the UK.

The much-loved traditional festive favourite Pigs in Blankets are a new product from Finnebrogue Artisan for Asda and will be stocked in 579 stores for the holiday season, with the Vegan Turkey Joint available in 180 stores.

The deal builds upon Asda and Finnebrogue Artisan’s existing relationship, which has seen the family business supply Extra Special Sausages since 2014, and a range of plant-based products since the summer of 2020.

John Cowen, Finnebrogue’s Account Manager for Asda said: “We’re always delighted to grow our relationship with Asda and the arrival of three new products for this year’s Extra Special Christmas range is no exception.

“With the growing switch towards meat substitute meals, the Vegan Turkey Joint expands the Asda meat free range in 2020, offering festive foodies the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas lunch that doesn’t compromise on taste or flavour.

“The Asda Extra Special Double Chilli Pigs in Blankets will see the classic pigs in blankets, set on fire this Christmas. Extra Special Dry Cured Streaky bacon is wrapped around cocktail sausages, containing both halved jalapeños and the world’s hottest Carolina Reaper chillies, to get any Christmas party off to a hot start.

“Our customers can rely on our products for great tasting festive centre pieces and sides, whether it’s a meat or meat free option. We hope Asda customers love the new products and flavours available for their Christmas table this year.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI added, “At Asda, we work alongside our suppliers to create innovative, affordable and delicious products for all our shoppers and this year’s Extra Special Christmas products from Finnebrogue are a wonderful example of this work.

“We’re so proud to offer our customers a vegan turkey joint, as well as a selection of pigs in blankets. Whether you fancy something traditional or a little more quirky for your dinner table, we have our customers covered this Christmas!”

The Extra Special Vegan Turkey Joint with caramelised onion stuffing, the Extra Special Pigs in Blankets and the Extra Special Double Chilli Pigs in Blankets are available in select Asda stores across the UK now.